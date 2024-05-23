Trees down, power outages reported following severe wind event

WATSEKA — Numerous reports from all over Iroquois County are being received about damage caused by the Tuesday night severe wind event.

Large trees and limbs have been downed, and many areas were without power during the overnight hours. Locations in and around Gilman might have been the hardest hit.

“The EMA office started to make notifications on our Facebook page as early as Sunday, about the potential of an upcoming storm event Tuesday. This allowed Iroquois County residents time to prepare,” EMA Coordinator Scott Anderson said. “This early notification gave the public the opportunity to review any safety plans prior to the actual event happening.”

Even though the severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes did not materialize locally, the high winds did.

Official reports from the National Weather Service Office in Chicago had readings of 62 miles per hour in Beaverville, 60 mph in Milford, 58 mph in Clifton and 56 mph in Iroquois, along with several others across the area that exceeded the 50 mph-mark.

These recorded wind speed levels support the county wide damage that has been reported.

“Thankfully, the storm front did not generate any tornadoes in the county, but the entire weather system that moved through was responsible for several in other locations,” Anderson said. “The unpredictable nature of weather patterns dictate the need to stay aware, as well as having the ability to receive emergency notifications from more than one source, at all times.”

One method to receive this emergency information is through a service EMA utilizes, which is known as Hyper-Reach. The Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency encourages all Iroquois County residents to register with the system. Get notified of important events that affect health, safety, and property as quickly as possible to take the action needed.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.hyper-reach.com/iliroquoissignup.html" target="_blank">hyper-reach.com/iliroquoissignup.html</a>.