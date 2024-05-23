Midewin welcomes bison baby

There’s a newborn in Wilmington weighing upwards of 30 pounds.

This isn’t a National Enquirer story about a human newborn, rather a true story of the newest member in a herd of bison at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, which is run by the U.S. Forest Service.

Late last month, the Prairie, at 30239 S. Illinois Route 53, Wilmington, announced via social media the birth of a bison calf, born with a reddish-tan color coat, earning them the nickname “Red Dogs,” and can stand and nurse within 10 to 30 minutes after birth. Calves begin grazing on grass and drinking water within one week of birth.

Midewin approximates having a herd of about 70 bison across its more than 30 miles of nonmotorized trails, which are open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Volunteers, partners and staff are working with more than 275 species of native Illinois prairie plants to increase and improve habitat for tallgrass prairie species of all kinds.

Though the recent weather has leant itself to being nice enough to try and get a peek of the bison in person, there is an option to try and spot the herd via a live stream camera on EarthCam, <a href="https://bit.ly/4dPRdLe" target="_blank">bit.ly/4dPRdLe</a>.

<strong>BISON AT MIDEWIN</strong>

According to Midewin’s official website, in 2015, through a partnership agreement with the National Forest Foundation and the USDA Forest, 27 bison were introduced as a restoration experiment. In the beginning there were 23 cows and four bulls.

They stomp and they run. They roll and wallow to scratch and fight off insects.

“Volunteers, partners and staff monitor to see if the presence of bison is making a difference in the growth of forbs and grasses that might increase and improve habitat for grassland birds and more,” the website reads. “We are looking at the natural behaviors of the bison, for example, the way they graze and the wallows they make, which we otherwise would not have during active restoration.”

Grazing provides the best opportunity to accomplish habitat management objectives, such as habitat maintenance for grassland birds and invasive species control.

Cattle are helping prairie restoration with their grazing. Bison grazing preferences are quite different from cattle. Bison create more varied grass lengths with their grazing, and different grassland birds thrive best in different lengths of grasses.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.bit.ly/4btJsJ8" target="_blank">bit.ly/4btJsJ8</a>.