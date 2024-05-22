Bourbonnais approves summer road work contract, budget

BOURBONNAIS — Trustees paved the way for the annual road work and concrete projects for this summer during Monday’s Bourbonnais board meeting.

By a 6-0 vote, trustees passed a resolution awarding the contract to Gallagher Asphalt Corporation, with a bid for $537,915.81.

The only other bidder on the project, Kankakee Valley Construction Co. Inc., submitted a bid for $675,763.56.

Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said the low bid is under the engineer’s estimate of cost ($599,708).

The money to pay for the work comes from the village’s Motor Fuel Tax fund.

Gallagher will mill and overlay 1.8 miles of roadway, Public Works Director Terry Memenga said.

They will update corners with ADA ramps and detectable warnings, which are a distinctive surface pattern of domes detectable by cane or underfoot that alert people with vision impairments of their approach to street crossings and hazardous drop-offs.

Memenga said public works employees will be replacing some sidewalks scattered in various neighborhoods with a budget of $50,000.

<strong>BUDGET PASSED</strong>

Trustees approved the Fiscal Year 2025 budget resolution by a 6-0 vote.

The fiscal year runs from May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025.

The general fund revenues for FY2025 are projected to be $13,726,655 million, Finance Director Tara Latz said.

That is a $2.4 million decrease from the previous year’s general fund revenues, which ended April 30, according to village documents.

The big decrease in budget revenues comes from moving $3 million in payments made by Aqua Illinois into the village’s Sewer Fund that had been eliminated when the village sold its sewage system to Aqua for $32.1 million in 2021.

That $3 million is then transferred to the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency for treatment of the wastewater. Bourbonnais is a member of the KRMA.

The move to the sewer fund was recommended by the village’s accountants, Latz said.

General fund expenditures in FY2025 are predicted to be $13,554,233.

Of the village’s $13.7 million budget, the Bourbonnais Police Department accounts for $6.3 million, including $3 million in salaries for the 29-person department. The public works department accounts for $2.3 million with 16 employees.

There is a projected surplus of about $172,000, Latz said.