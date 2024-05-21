Summer concerts return to Cobb Park

KANKAKEE — The sweet sounds of summer will return soon to Cobb Park as area musicians participate in the Summer Concert Series.

Concerts run from 4-6 p.m. and are set off Wildwood Avenue under the oak trees. The first show this season will be on June 2 with Jazz Times Big Band. The band is 16 pieces and a vocalist led by Rod Williams.

The events are presented by the Riverview Historic District and in collaboration with Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra. Food trucks will be on site for each show, and it is encouraged to bring chairs.

Shelby Ryan will bring her acoustic mix of folk, rock, jazz and pop covers, along with original music, on July 21. The third concert is Aug. 4 with Steve Martin, an accomplished musician from the Chicago area who plays numerous instruments and is an award-winning teacher. The KVSO will present a string quartet June 23, the Brass Quintet on July 7, and the final concert for under the oaks Aug. 11 will be a woodwind quintet.

Cobb Park is at 1002 Cobb Blvd.