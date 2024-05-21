Kankakee Marine General Draude shares leadership lessons from the battlefield

Retired Marine Brig. Gen. Tom Draude knows quite a bit about leadership.

Draude, now 83, a native Kankakeean, served 30 years in the Marine Corps, rising to the rank of Brigadier General. During Desert Storm and Desert Shield, he was in charge of Marine deception operations, working to confuse the Iraqi troops.

Through careful planning, the illusion was created that an amphibious landing would take place. It never did, but the idea tied down Iraqi troops.

Draude later said a lot of nice things have been said about him in his life, but the most significant is he helped save American lives.

After his Marine retirement in 1992, Draude had a distinguished business career. He was president and chief executive officer of the Marine Corps University Foundation. He then served with the United Service Automobile Association, where he worked in a variety of executive posts, overseeing as many as 1,700 employees.

<strong>THE 4 F’S</strong>

Now Draude has congealed his insights on leadership in a book, “The 4 F’s of Leadership: Lessons from the Battlefield to the Boardroom.” Published in February 2023, the book is a quick read at 108 pages. It is available at Amazon for $12.99 in paperback, $8.99 for Kindle reader, or free if you are a Kindle Unlimited subscriber.

The four F’s that Draude deals with are: fatigue, fear, failure and feelings.

The book is deeply drawn from Draude’s experiences. He remembers his first combat experience, leading troops in Chu Lai in Vietnam, and he recalls wishing he had been better prepared.

He cautions leaders in both civilian and military life from doing too much. We are in the era of fatigue.

“Do we now work at home,” he writes, “or do we live at work?”

Get your sleep. Get your rest. He writes that going without sleep for a day is the equivalent of being intoxicated. Likewise, take care of your body. Do not have addictive habits. Avoid even cigarettes and coffee.

He advises people to read professionally with their unused scraps of time. Time wasted, he says, is gone forever.

One of the lessons of Vietnam, he writes, is that it was a war fought with lots of firepower, but very little imagination, and, thus, lost. Draude would serve three combat tours in Vietnam.

One of his great fears as a leader, he says, was the fear of losing the men under him. With each Marine killed, Draude would ask, “What could I have done to avoid his death?” Draude explains that often “why” you do something is more important than the “what” you do or “how” you do it.

Draude recounts a story from Vietnam where he personally went into the combat zone to recover a dead comrade. His immediate superior, the battalion commander, chewed Draude out and he was threatened with being relieved of command. If you are relieved in a combat situation, your Marine career is pretty much over. In a touch of great timing, the assistant division commander arrived and praised Draude for his care of his men. Draude’s care for his fellow Marines would help inspire them.

One lesson thus learned — no one is perfect, and no one is all bad. If you are about to fire or relieve someone, Draude says, ask yourself if the replacement would do any better.

He encourages people to own their mistakes. He himself recounts the time when he was passed over for the next level of promotion. He learned from that experience and was able to counsel others who had to go through it.

Determination played a role in Draude’s success, even from a young age. He notes that he was cut from Little League one year but returned next year as an all-star catcher.

Steadiness is another trait that rings well with Draude. He writes that you can pretend to care, but you cannot pretend to show up. Be there through thick and thin.

<strong>BOOK FEEDBACK</strong>

The forward of the book is authored by four-star general Charles Krulak, who was the commandant of the Marine Corps from 1995-99.

The book drew favorable comments from other Marine leaders. Retired Major General Michael Myatt, commander of the First Marine Division during Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield, called it “A book on leadership that is worth reading!” He read it, he said, without putting it down.

“Do not be put off by the simple title. Contained within the book are gems of wisdom that will serve every leader or aspiring leader well,” writes Ret. Marine General W. E. Boomer.

Jim Mattis, Secretary of Defense from 2017-19, said “‘The Four F’s’ is a practical distillation of invaluable insights for any aspiring leader facing their own crucible.”

The book is a rapid read and works on two levels. First, it is a good self-help type book. There are many books in this genre. Many are written with sound advice but come from folks who do not have firsthand experience. That is not the case here. Draude led, with Marine lives on the line.

The book also works as information about one of Kankakee’s genuine heroes. Draude was valedictorian at St. Patrick Central, the school that was the precursor of today’s Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.

He then graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, which trains Marine officers. Draude’s distinguished Marine career included several awards for valor. He earned two Silver Stars, a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. The Purple Heart was the result of a gunshot wound to the shoulder on July 15, 1966.

In addition to Vietnam and Desert Storm and Desert Shield, Brig. Gen. Draude also served on the presidential commission on the assignment of women in the armed forces. He personally recommended women be allowed to serve in combat roles previously denied to them.

Draude has been honored in Kankakee on several occasions. He was the keynote speaker twice for the Hundred Club. McNamara named him as a distinguished alumnus. Both the Kankakee County Museum and the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley have named him as a hometown hero.

Draude always has been appreciative of his hometown and the Midwestern values that were taught to him. His father Hank was a plumber and steamfitter. His mother Marjorie was the tuberculosis nurse for Kankakee County.

Draude said he is in good health and still enjoys teaching at the University of South Florida.

He and his wife, the former Marysandra Campagna, are the parents of three and the grandparents of four.