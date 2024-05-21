Kankakee coroner's office investigates two double-fatal crashes

The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office is investigating two double-fatal crashes that occurred Monday.

The first crash occurred at 4:55 a.m. near 6500E Road and 12000N Road in Manteno Township, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

According to the Will County Sheriff’s Department, a Toyota Rav-4 driven by Earnest L. Fisher, of Waterloo, Iowa, was laying on its passenger side in the South Branch Creek with heavy damage and air bags deployed. Manteno and Manhattan fire departments already were on scene extricating the three occupants.

It appeared the Toyota was traveling westbound on West County Line when it entered the eastbound lane, crossed over and went off the roadway, striking an embankment or bridge support, which caused the vehicle to flip, the Will County Sheriff’s police said.

Fisher briefly spoke to deputies and identified himself and stated he thinks he fell asleep at the wheel, Will County Sheriff’s police said. Fisher was transported to Riverside Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were two other occupants of the vehicle who both were declared deceased.

They were identified as Tiana S. Stewart, 37, of Woodstock, Ill., and her 18-year-old son, Romel Stewart, of Elgin, Ill. Autopsies on both individuals were completed Monday, the Kankakee County Coroner’s release said.

This incident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and Will County Sheriff’s Department, according to the coroner’s release.

The second incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. on Illinois Route 17 east of Skyline Road (4000E Road) in Kankakee County.

A westbound Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Jose L. Gaytan Gonzalez, 60, of Kankakee, was traveling in the wrong direction of travel when he struck an eastbound Ford Fiesta driven by Andrew R. Koster, 28, of St. Anne, the Kankakee County coroner’s release said.

Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, the coroner’s release said. Autopsies on both individuals were scheduled for Tuesday.

A juvenile passenger of the Ford Fiesta was treated and released at a local hospital, the coroner’s release said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Troop 5.