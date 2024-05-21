Cast of BBCHS' 'Sweeney Todd' receives Best Ensemble award

The standing ovation for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s production of “Sweeney Todd” continued well past the close of the curtain.

The cast has won the award for Best Ensemble in Broadway in Chicago’s 2024 Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards.

The award recipients of Broadway In Chicago’s 13th annual IHSMTA were announced and presented in an award ceremony sponsored by NBC 5, celebrating outstanding achievement in high school musical theater performances at Broadway In Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse on May 13.

Bradley Bourbonnais Theatre Education Project posted to its Facebook page that the cast and crew was “insanely grateful for this award.”

”Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” was performed as the 2024 spring musical.

<strong>PAST WINS</strong>

In 2021, then-Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School senior Marcus McGee won Best Actor in the Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards. McGee and fellow then-senior Anna Stephens were nominated for best actor and actress, respectively.

<strong>PAST NOMINATONS</strong>

In 2023, then-BBCHS senior Jordan Fox was nominated for Best Actress for her role as Velma in “Chicago.” That production was also nominated for Best Production and Best Ensemble.

In 2019, the cast of “Les Miserables” was nominated for Best Ensemble.