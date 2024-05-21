Shaw Local

Kankakee County

Blood drives coming to Bourbonnais

By Daily Journal staff report

The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O blood donors and donors giving platelets are especially needed right now:

• Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations.

• Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

• Platelets often are needed to help with clotting in cases of massive bleeding.

Book a time to give lifesaving blood or platelets now by going to <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org</a>, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. All who to donate by or on May 31 will get a coupon for a free haircut from Sport Clips Haircuts (a coupon will be sent by email).

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 23 at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. Illinois Route 50

• 1-6 p.m. May 24 at Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Road

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 31 at Riverside Health Fitness Center, 100 Fitness Drive