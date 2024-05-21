A sea of blue: 3rd annual I Got Your Six race raises $70k

About 1,000 participants, most wearing blue shirts, gathered at Perry Farm Park on Sunday morning nearly eclipsing the green grass of the park’s central lawn.

Runners and walkers, some with their canine companions, descended upon the Bourbonnais park for the third annual I Got Your Six Walk/Run, which began in 2022 to honor fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and fellow Sgt. Tyler Bailey following the December 2021 shooting that took Rittmanic’s life and critically injured Bailey.

The turnout, an increase of over 300 registrants from last year, raised approximately $70,000 to be put toward scholarships and purchasing training aids for local law enforcement, students and officers, said event organizer Bradley Police Sgt. Brandon Jensen.

The funding raised by the event, which added a 10K race to the day, will help current and future officers be better prepared to serve the community, he said.

“Our reach is getting further and further,” Jensen said. “I’m amazed looking at [the crowd], you should see it from up here. It’s a sea of blue.”

Jensen shared the stage during the event’s opening ceremony with Bradley Police Chief Don Barber, who spoke alongside the daughters of the late Bradley Sgt. Wilford Lewis, Gina and Kelly; Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme, sister of Sgt. Rittmanic; and Darin Bailey, father of Sgt. Bailey, who spoke on behalf of Tyler and his wife Sydney.

Upon taking the stage to speak “from the heart,” Rittmanic-Emme shared in Sgt. Jensen’s view of the crowd.

“I’m overwhelmed with the sea of blue that I see today,” Rittmanic-Emme said.

“Every day I think of friendship. I think of past friendships, and I think of the new ones that we have all made through this horrible tragedy.

“I just want to thank everybody for coming out today to support the memory of my sister and to lift Tyler up to continue to fight, and to support all the other police officers that are out there doing what they do every day. They’re there for us, we need to be there for them.”

Fundraising reach

To date, the event has raised nearly $250,000 for local law enforcement scholarships and recently the addition of providing training aids.

Two scholarships are awarded to students studying law enforcement at Kankakee Community College. The first year, 2022, $100,000 was presented to KCC. Last year was $75,000.

This year looks to be around $70,000, Jensen said.

New this year is the purchase of training aids to benefit local law enforcement students and officers.

The Kankakee Area Career Center’s Law Enforcement program will receive ASP batons and baton training bags, a female mannequin to train proper searching of women, a fingerprint station and a large monitor for digital training and presentation.

The newly formed Kankakee County Wide Training Program will receive training handcuffs and tourniquet training cuffs, the latter of which simulates blood loss to help better train officers to apply a tourniquet effectively for life saving measures, Jensen said.

The approximate value of each group’s purchase is $5,000.

“As much as this event is for remembering Marlene and honoring Tyler, it’s also for the community because everything goes back into our community through scholarships and support,” Jensen said.

While the intention of the day is to honor Rittmanic and Bailey, Jensen said the event “also serves as a tribute to the entire community and businesses who regularly come together to support our event.”

An ode to the late Sgt. Lewis

Sgt. Lewis was killed on Interstate 57 on Nov. 20, 1997, one day after his 50th birthday, while investigating an accident with injuries near the Bradley interchange.

Chief Barber took the stage with Lewis’ two daughters, Gina and Kelly, to share memories of the U.S. Air Force veteran and officer of 22 years.

Barber described Lewis as a family man, a handyman and a great person.

“I still remember him talking about his three kids … how he liked listening to the Beatles and how he loved fishing and talking about the one that always got away.

“He was always willing to pitch in to help somebody that needed something fixed. As a police officer, he was always there to back you up, and always there to lend an ear if you had a problem.”

Lewis was one of the department’s first crime scene investigators, he trained new officers and was instrumental in the department. He was responsible for creating the current evidence system still used today, Barber said.

He also shared that Sgt. Lewis’ bowling skills helped the department win a lot of trophies back in the day.

Barber closed with a quote.

“A hero never dies until his name is last spoken. Continue to remember them and they will live on forever. So please continue to speak their names and keep all first responders in your prayers.”

St. Jensen and Darin Bailey each shared a similar sentiment to the family of Sgt. Lewis.

“We want them to know his memory is not lost,” Jensen said.

“I hope you look out at this crowd and see today his sacrifice is not forgotten,” Darin Bailey said. “All these individuals in the community are behind you.”

Daily Journal reporter Taylor Leddin-McMaster contributed to this story.