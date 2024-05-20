Rhubarb returns for 34th year

The notorious red stalks of the rhubarb plant returned to the grounds of Governor Small Memorial Park on Sunday in various forms.

The 34th annual Rhubarb Festival kicked off with vendors, a rummage sale and silent auction at the Kankakee County Museum and Civic Auditorium.

The sale of rhubarb and strawberry-rhubarb whole pies and slices, provided by the Bennett-Curtis House, was underway as part of the museum’s fundraising efforts.

Rhubarb plants and rhubarb-inspired items such as jams and breads could be found throughout the vendors as well.

Pies often sell out quickly, save for six whole pies set aside for participants of the third annual pie eating contest.

Kankakee resident Abram Ramos claimed victory this year over return competitor Damian Storey and second-place winner Bill Yohnka.

A baking contest, tours of the historical sites, a kids’ zone and live music and the inaugural Kankakee County Humane Foundation Royal Court accompanied the start of the annual Kankakee Art League Member show in the George Barnard Sculpture Gallery. The exhibit will run through Aug. 31 at the museum at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.