New CVB deal finalized

KANKAKEE — When the village of Bradley pulled out of the intergovernmental agreement earlier this year that funded Visit Kankakee County, the future of the tourism arm of the county was in peril.

Undaunted, Visit Kankakee County, formerly known as the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, switched gears. Bradley’s long anticipated withdrawal took about 60% of the funding (about $600,000) from the bureau.

This past Tuesday, the Kankakee County Board unanimously approved its inclusion in the new IGA that now funds Visit Kankakee County. The new two-year agreement calls for each contributing member’s annual dues to the tourism organization to be $60,000 plus $5,000 for each hotel.

The other three municipalities — the villages of Bourbonnais and Manteno and the city of Kankakee — already have approved their IGA agreements. The new IGA now is finalized.

“We are immensely thankful for the community’s support in our tourism promotion endeavors and the solid partnership in the Intergovernmental Agreement,” said Nicole Gavin, executive director of Visit Kankakee County, in a news release. “Tourism is a vital part of economic development, and we are excited to maintain this momentum moving forward.”

The county has two hotels so its membership dues will be $70,000. With the dues from the other three municipalities, Visit Kankakee County will have a solid base of $275,000.

The current IGA expires June 30, and the new two-year agreement begins July 1. Also part of the agreement each member entity will appoint a director to the board.

In addition, all dues can be funded from any source, and members are permitted to retain all surplus revenue from local hotel taxes for discretionary use, according to the news release.

Gavin also said 18% of the Visit Kankakee County’s budget is derived from grants. Previously, all of the 5% hotel tax from the county’s hotels and motels went to the CVB.

The proposal was offered to the village of Bradley, however no action has yet to be taken, according to the release. That also came after Visit Kankakee County provided a $50,000 grant earlier this year to the village for its Bradley Sports Complex that is under construction.