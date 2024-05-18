Veterans Council to place flags on veterans' graves for Memorial Day

KANKAKEE — At 8 a.m. Thursday, the Kankakee County Veterans Council will start placing flags on the graves of veterans at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Court Street. When finished at this cemetery, the group will move over to Mount Grove Cemetery on Brookmont Boulevard and work for the remainder of the day.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the group will meet at Memorial Gardens, east on Illinois Route 17 at Lowe Road, in order to complete the placement of the flags for Memorial Day celebrations.

For questions and more information, call Edward Peters at 815-953-4572.