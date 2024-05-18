Revving up for the regatta

KANKAKEE — It’s still more than three months away, but details of the reboot of the Kankakee River Valley Regatta power boat races are being finalized here in the upcoming weeks.

The return of the power boat races was first announced in October.

The races that were last held in 2013 are set for Labor Day weekend from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, encompassing Friday through Sunday. Sponsorships are being lined up, admission prices have been set and the contract with the governing body, American Power Boat Association, will be signed soon.

Talks include making the Kankakee River Valley Regatta a long-term commitment.

“There are a lot of inner workings, but I’m excited about it because it showcases our greatest asset, the Kankakee River,” said Dayna Heitz, executive director of the Kankakee Valley Park District. “It’s also been a collaborative effort with everyone involved.”

At Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board meeting, Chairman Andy Wheeler said the county is kicking in $25,000 as one of the main sponsors of the regatta.

“It’s a budgeted expense,” said Wheeler who added the county has a $4 million surplus this fiscal year, boosted mainly by bed rentals at Jerome Combs Detention Center and by cutting expenses. “There’s no negative.”

The main thing is the regatta is not just a Kankakee event, the whole county benefits, Wheeler said.

“This was a big deal [in the past], and it will be again,” he said. “… I think we need to get this because it’s a countywide event. It’s not about a municipality. It’s about our county.”

Board member Todd Sirois, who represents St. Anne, spoke in favor of the sponsorship of the event, especially for it being on Labor Day weekend as in the past.

“It brings people to the river, and that’s one our gems in this county,” Sirois said. “Truly, it is, that we’re trying to fix up.”

In addition to the county government’s sponsorship, Visit Kankakee County, formerly known as the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, has already granted a $25,000 sponsorship.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the 2024 Regatta Committee is close to finalizing two more major sponsors.

“We have a couple of interested parties, but I just can’t officially confirm it yet,” he said. “I don’t know what their level will be, if it’s $25,000, but it will be significant sponsorship levels.”

It’s estimated the event will cost $100,000 to be held, including prize money.

The races will be run on the Kankakee River east of the South Schuyler Avenue Bridge, and main viewing will be on Kankakee Valley Park District property at River Road Park on the south side of the river.

The city of Kankakee will provide crowd control by the police department, and Curtis expects the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department to assist.

“All the properties are within the city, so we’ll be providing police, fire [support],” he said. “The DPW [Department of Public Works] will be providing a lot of maintenance on the fencing and the cleanup and all those things.”

<strong>ADMISSION</strong>

The price of admission to the regatta will be a parking fee on a per-car basis, Heitz said.

Admission will be $20 per car for one day, $30 for a two-day entry and $35 for a three-day pass.

The main entry will be at the Kankakee Community College campus off River Road. There will also be an entry off River Road by the KVPD softball complex for veterans, handicapped individuals, and motorcycles.

Practice rounds will take place Friday; qualifying races will occur Saturday; and the championship finals will be held Sunday.

The north side of the Kankakee River at the Beckman Park Harbor will be for staging of the power boats, where they will enter at the newly-repaired boat ramp. There will be no public viewing at Beckman Park.

“There will be some sponsorship VIP viewing, and [Kankakee Valley] Boat Club members will be able to view from there,” Curtis said. “And then we are going to have a Business After Hours on Friday night at the boat club with food and drinks.”

In addition, there will be a tour of the pits likely on Saturday, and those details are still being worked out.

As Heitz mentioned, it’s a collaborative effort with the city, KVPD, Visit Kankakee County, the county, Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.

“This was something I thought about when I ran for mayor, ‘How can we bring the boat races back?’” Curtis said. “Dayna, at the park district, was thinking the same thing, so it made a perfect team for us to get together and to bring them back. We thought it might be 2025 before we could get them back, but we’re excited that it moved up one year earlier to 2024.”

As reported by the Kankakee Gazette, during the summer of 1890 there was likely the first recorded boat race on the Kankakee River. The boats in this race were powered by human muscle [row boats] rather than modern outboard engines, highlighting the early spirit of competition and adventure that defined the waterways.

Construction on what is now Beckman Harbor began in 1949, and the harbor opened in 1950.

On June 25, 1950, a four-hour festival celebration was held for the newly-opened boat harbor. This celebration included five outboard and inboard watercraft races, a competitive motorboat water polo game, a demonstration of waterskiing, and a brief dedication ceremony.

The inaugural Labor Day racing event was held in 1955, known as the Midwest States Championship Boat Races. This event brought together enthusiasts and competitors from across the region.

Races were held annually through 2013 when the event was discontinued due to financial reasons.

The Kankakee River Valley Regatta returns on Labor Day weekend 2024.

Source: Compiled by Dayna Heitz, executive director of the Kankakee Valley Park District, using archives at the Kankakee County Museum.