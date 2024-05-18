Local officials, community honor fallen law enforcement officers

Before the 17 names of fallen law enforcement officers on the engraved wall on the northeast lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse were remembered with a roll call, several names first were chastised.

Among those names were Gov. J.B. Pritzker; State Rep. Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago; State Sen. Elgie R. Sims Jr., D-Chicago; and State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago.

Sims’ senate district includes portions of Manteno, Grant Park and Beecher.

“We [civilians] also have a duty to speak truth to power when we see legislation and policies that place officers’ lives at risk,” said Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe during his opening remarks at Thursday’s annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony.

“In Illinois, public safety has been under attack. Every day, we see terrible ideas coming out of Springfield that place our first responders at greater risk of assault. That’s unacceptable.”

The aforementioned names are elected officials that Rowe said “routinely propose, pass and sign legislation into law that make our community and our law enforcement less safe on the job.”

Rowe was referencing the Pretrial Fairness Act as part of the larger SAFE-T Act which in part includes no cash bond in the state of Illinois.

Instead of setting bonds or releasing a person on their own recognizance, prosecutors have options. If a person is charged with a Class A misdemeanor or felony:

• Releasing a person pending further investigating;

• Not detaining a resident as their case goes forward;

• Not detaining them but releasing them with pretrial conditions;

• Detaining because they cause a danger to the victim and the community or might flee to avoid prosecution.

He also said that State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville, proposed a bill to ban school resource officers.

Slaughter recently proposed a bill that “would effectively legalize reckless driving.”

And State Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, proposed a bill “that would cut in half the sentences of those who committed the most heinous of crimes.”

Rowe’s call-to-action to the approximately 100 law enforcement officers and civilians in attendance Thursday did not distract from paying respect to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Rather, it served as a reminder that the voices of constituents have the ability to help protect those in uniform.

“We must use our voices, and never let their sacrifices be forgotten,” he said.

<strong>THE LETTER ‘H’</strong>

Because he’s never been in the shoes of a first responder, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis was initially hesitant to give the Thursday memorial address. After consideration, he decided it was something he had to do.

He opened with a reference to “Sesame Street” and the show always having a letter of the day. The letter for this Thursday, he said, was H.

That H stands for hero, home and honor.

He used those three words as he addressed three groups: the families of the fallen; the law enforcement community; and the law enforcement supporters.

How, he asked, do we honor the fallen, their families and current first responders?

“In my eyes, it’s very simple: we say ‘thank you,’” Curtis said. “It’s as simple as saying, ‘We care for you’ as a family to those who are suffering each day in coping with the loss of a loved one that was protecting you and I. It’s as simple as saying ‘we will always be there for you.’”

The ceremony included the Presentation of the Colors and the 21 gun salute from the Kankakee County Area Honor Guard, the Pledge of Allegiance from Manteno Police Chief Alan Swinford, the national anthem sung by Hailey Stortz, of Manteno High School, an invocation and benediction from Kankakee Police Department Chaplain Matthew Pratscher, the laying of the wreath by Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell, roll call of fallen officers by Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey and Illinois State Police Master Sergeant Rick Zarate, and Taps by Drake McPhail.

The event concluded with Rowe returning to the mic to read a poem by Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 30, 2021.

To Rittmanic and the 16 additional names on the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial, Rowe said, “Thank you.”

“As we stand here surrounded by the echoes of their courage and dedication to the job, we pay tribute to those who dedicated their lives to uphold the principles of justice while protecting our communities.”

The annual ceremony is held each year during National Police Week, which occurs during the week of National Peace Officers Day on May 15 to pay special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Our fallen officers who died protecting the lives and freedoms of others …”

• Officer August Dickman, Kankakee Police Department; Nov. 27, 1913

• Trooper Marvin C. Archer, Illinois State Police District 21; June 18, 1946

• Marshal Charles F. Brinkman, Chebanse Police Department; Sept. 28, 1946

• Trooper Glen Gagnon, Illinois State Police District 21; Dec. 28, 1952

• Investigator George Giambiasi, Illinois Department of Conservation; Sept. 4, 1959

• Officer George Lezotte Sr., Kankakee Police Department; Nov. 17, 1962

• Officer Robert Hart, Kankakee Police Department; Oct. 21, 1966

• Trooper Warren Allen, Illinois State Police District 21; Sept. 21, 1967

• Chief Deputy Norman Hansen, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police; Nov. 18, 1969

• Chief Rudy Dandurand, St. Anne Police Department; Aug. 30, 1974

• Trooper Michael K. McCarter, Illinois State Police District 21; April 7, 1979

• Correctional Officer Jerome Combs, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police; Feb. 27, 1986

• Auxiliary Officer Richard Virgin, Bradley Police Department; Aug. 8, 1989

• Officer Anthony Samfay, Kankakee Police Department; Oct. 17, 1996

• Sergeant Wil Lewis, Bradley Police Department; Nov. 20, 1997

• Officer Troy Jacobson, Momence Police Department; Dec. 10, 2020

• Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, Bradley Police Department; Dec. 30, 2021