Bradley Police swear in 2 new officers

BRADLEY — Two Bradley Police officers were sworn into duty this week and one had a very familiar name.

And it is not standard procedure when a new officer is sworn into duty that Police Chief Don Barber pins the Bradley police badge onto the officer’s shirt.

But this was a rather unusual event.

Chief Barber’s son is the latest hire within the department.

Officer Austin Barber, of Bradley, was sworn into duty along with Officer Megan Lanie, of Momence. Both had been members of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

Barber, 28, a 2014 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, is the son of Bradley Police Chief Don Barber.

Lanie, 25, a 2017 graduate of Momence High School, is the daughter of Pat and Teresa Lanie, of Momence. Teresa pinned the Bradley badge onto her daughter’s uniform after her swearing in. Teresa is a retired sheriff’s police officer.

Megan and Teresa had served together with the sheriff’s department before Teresa retired in March.

The police still have one opening to be filled.

It was also less than a month ago when the Bradley Village Board eliminated a nepotism ordinance from its books, in large part to increase the pool of applicants for village police and fire positions.

Following the hire, Bradley police has 37 officers.

Chief Barber’s son had been with the county for eight years, first serving within the Jerome Combs Detention Center and then on patrol as a sheriff’s deputy.

Bradley has had a number of retirements within the past few years and has more on the way, Chief Barber said.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson had long been a critic of the village’s nepotism ordinance. He often charged the law restricted the village ability in some cases to hire the best person.

“I was a bad ordinance,” Watson said. “Folks will say what they say. I’ve advocated against this ordinance before. Long before Chief Barber was here. I simply felt it was unfair.”

Watson said Austin Barber has been a Bradley resident. He owns a home within the village, and he pays his taxes within the village.

Why, he asked, should someone like him be excluded?

“Nothing about this was pre-orchestrated. At the end of the day we hired a Bradley resident,” Watson said. “… Quality employees are harder to come by these days.”

George Golwitzer, chairman of the three-member Bradley Fire & Police Commission, the body which seeks, interviews and recommends hires to the village board, said the village simply hired the best candidates based on qualifications.

He said to help avoid any conflict, Austin Barber will report to Deputy Chief Adrian Provost if the need were to arise.

The village began the process of lateral hires this year. A lateral hire is an officer applying who is already employed by another police department.

The lateral hire program was put into place, Golwitzer said, because there are shortages of new officers coming into the profession.

He explained that about six years ago, the department would have a hiring list of some 100 new police candidates. Today the number is 34.

“These are qualified candidates,” Golwitzer said of Barber and Lanie. “They should be given job offers. Both are very good police officers. They have good backgrounds and good references. They are good police officers to have in our department.”