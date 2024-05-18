Bourbonnais trustees discuss Fiscal Year 2025 budget

BOURBONNAIS — A resolution for the budget for Fiscal Year 2025 will be voted on by trustees during Monday’s regular Bourbonnais Village Board meeting.

Village Finance Director Tara Latz said during this past week’s Finance Committee meeting the general fund revenues for FY2025 are projected to be $13,726,655 million.

That is a $2.4 million decrease from the previous year’s general fund revenues, which ended April 30, according to village documents.

The big decrease in budget revenues comes from moving $3 million in payments made by Aqua Illinois into the village’s Sewer Fund that had been eliminated when the village sold its sewage system to Aqua for $32.1 million in 2021.

That $3 million is then transferred to the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency for treatment of the wastewater. Bourbonnais is a member of the KRMA.

“That is the only activity in the sewer fund,” Latz said.

The move to the sewer fund was recommended by the village’s accountants, Latz said.

General fund expenditures in FY2025 are predicted to be $13,554,233.

Of the village’s $13.7 million budget, the Bourbonnais Police Department accounts for $6.3 million, including $3 million in salaries for the 29-person department. The public works department accounts for $2.3 million with 16 employees.

There is a projected surplus of about $172,000, Latz said.

“There is marginal growth in the budget,” Administrator Mike Van Mill said.

The fiscal year runs from May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025.