Area police departments, special needs orgs join in Cop on a Rooftop

“This is awesome!” exclaimed a Kankakee School District 111 Transition Program participant as he was handed a ‘free donut’ coupon upon his donation to Cop on a Rooftop.

The group of approximately 20 transition participants joined River Valley Special Recreation Association and the Kankakee Police Department on Friday morning at the Dunkin’ located inside of Gas N Wash on West Court Street in downtown Kankakee to support the Special Olympics Illinois.

The annual Cop on a Rooftop event places police officers atop various Dunkin’ locations as officers and volunteers on the ground collect money for the athletic organization and for the Law Enforcement Torch Run which also raises funds for Special Olympics Illinois.

RVSRA Director of Programming Emily Ramirez said the goal was to raise $1,000. The group doubled that and then some.

“We raised a total of $2,738.04,” she said Friday afternoon. “We are so happy with the turn out and can’t wait to do it again next year!”

This was the first year RVSRA teamed up with KPD. The Bradley-based organization, which offers programming for individuals with special needs, participated in Bourbonnais in 2022 and 2023.

The Bourbonnais Police Department took part in the statewide event and had officers at Dunkin’ locations on Bethel Drive and North Convent Street. The Manteno Police Department also participated at the location in the village of Manteno.

Each person who donated received a coupon for a free doughnut or free coffee. In addition to the KSD 111 Transition Program, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s Ignite Program stopped by to support and enjoy some tasty doughnuts.

KPD’s Safety Pup mascot was on site to greet visitors while there were two or three officers on the roof at a given time. There were several shifts of rooftop cops, and approximately 15 officers from the department were in and out throughout the day.

The annual event takes place each May in conjunction with National Police Week. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.soill.org/blog/events/dunkin" target="_blank">soill.org/blog/events/dunkin</a>.