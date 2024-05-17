Cracker Barrel updates site closure

BRADLEY — The Kankakee County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health are working with management of Cracker Barrel to get the restaurant at 50 Ken Hayes Drive in Bourbonnais reopened.

The location has a Bourbonnais postal address but is within the village limits of Bradley.

Cracker Barrel voluntarily closed the restaurant on May 4 after an investigation began after an outbreak of salmonella, a bacteria that is a common cause of food poisoning, at the local eatery.

John Bevis, Kankakee County health administrator, reported Friday there are 10 confirmed cases of salmonella (food poisoning) and four probable cases.

“We are working with the facility to reopen once repairs and cleaning is complete,” said Bevis.

The Daily Journal received a statement via email on Friday from Cracker Barrel’s media relations department at the corporate office in Lebanon, Tenn. The statement said:

“The Kankakee County Health Department recently notified us about an investigation it is conducting into the root cause of a specific strain of Salmonella affecting the Kankakee County community. There is nothing more important to Cracker Barrel than the health and safety of our employees and guests and we are doing everything we can to assist the health department in its efforts.

“Out of an abundance of caution we temporarily and voluntarily closed our Bradley location to perform extra maintenance and renovations to the building. We stress that this matter is limited to our Bradley store and does not concern our food supply or other Cracker Barrel locations.

“We anticipate and look forward to reopening our doors to employees and guests later this week.”

Bevis added that there have been sporadic cases of salmonella poisoning since January, but not necessarily centered from one location.

“We will be part of the reopening process,” he said.

Bevis stressed the importance of practicing food preparation safety as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those infected with salmonella could spread the illness at home.

The CDC recommends the following four steps to help prevent food poisoning: clean, separate, cook, and chill. Here are some food preparation precautions:

• Wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food.

• Use separate cutting boards and plates. Use one cutting board for fresh produce or other foods that won’t be cooked before they’re eaten, and another for raw meat, poultry, or seafood. Use separate plates and utensils for cooked and raw foods. Wash cutting boards, knives, and counter tops with hot, soapy water after cutting raw meats.

• Cook food thoroughly. Cook food to at least 167 degrees or hotter. Use a thermometer to check the temperature of cooked foods. Cook foods made from eggs thoroughly.

• Store food properly. Keep your fridge at the right temperature. Keep food out of the fridge for the shortest time you can. Don’t overfill your fridge. Cool cooked food as quickly as possible (ideally within 1 to 2 hours) then place in the fridge.