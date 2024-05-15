Scanlon resigns from county board

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Board will have a new member representing District 12 after current seat-holder Chad Scanlon resigned, effective Tuesday.

The board unanimously approved the resignation that was submitted Thursday to Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler and the board.

Scanlon, the former Herscher police chief, took a new job with the Herscher public works a year ago. He resigned as police chief in May 2023.

In the letter of resignation, Scanlon wrote, in part, “Since occupying this seat, I have taken a new position that does not allow me to represent the citizens of District 12 the way they need to be represented. I have enjoyed all the time spent on the board. The overwhelming bipartisan support and guidance I have received from everyone on the board is a testament to how all government should be run.”

Scanlon was first elected to the board in November 2022, defeating Democrat Araceli Sharper.

Wheeler said after the meeting Scanlon will be replaced by Robert Lowery, a Republican, who won the March primary, pending board approval in June.

“Chad was a good board member for his district,” Wheeler said. “He delivered for Essex with some things for ARPA and golf paths, so people can get around the town, staying out of the streets. His employment situation changed, and sometimes life takes you in different directions. We will be putting [Robert Lowey], who won the primary as an appointment on for next month.”

District 12 is in the western part of the county, including Bonfield. Lowey will face Sharper, who won the Democratic primary, in the Nov. 5 general election.

In his resignation letter, Scanlon also thanked board member Carol Webber and Wheeler for their guidance in his journey, as well as his constituents in District 12.