County Board OKs salary bumps for officials, per diems

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County’s elected officials will receive pay increases over the next four years for the auditor, circuit clerk, coroner and recorder of deeds.

The Kankakee County Board unanimously approved at Tuesday’s meeting the increases of 4% beginning Dec. 1 for the next fiscal year and then 3% for each of the next three years.

The Kankakee County board chairman will receive increases of 3% in each of the next two fiscal years, beginning Dec. 1.

The pay increases were initially approved April 24 by the board’s Finance Committee.

Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand, board vice chairman, said the board sub-committee that met to study the salary increases compared Kankakee County’s salaries with four other similar Illinois counties in population to come up with the appropriate increases.

“We did this previously in 2022, so we stayed with the same thing as we did in the past,” Alexander-Hildebrand said. “And that’s how we came up with the numbers.”

Those counties for comparison were Vermilion, Macon, LaSalle and Tazewell. Kankakee County’s salaries were 96.6% of the average for auditor, 96% of the average for circuit clerk, 89.9% of the average for recorder and 101.4% of the average for coroner.

The auditor currently receives a salary of $69,000, and it will increase to $72,696 for 2025. In addition, the state pays a $6,500 stipend to bring the total compensation to $79,196.

The recorder currently receives $69,900 and it will also increase to $72,696 for 2025. The $6,500 state stipend brings the total compensation to $79,196.

Both the coroner and circuit clerk currently each receive a salary of $79,900, and those salaries will each increase to $83,096. The $6,500 state stipend brings the total compensation to $89,596.

The county board chairman’s base salary is currently $60,000 and it also receives $3,500 for being liquor commissioner for a total of $63,500. The base will increase by 3% in the next two years to $61,800 for 2025 ($65,300 with liquor commission) and to $63,654 for 2026 ($67,154 with liquor commission).

The board also improved the per diem for board members elected in the even election years and from $75 to $85 and the vice-chairperson from $75 to $110. The board districts that will get the increase are 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26 and 28.

Kankakee County; base salaries

<strong>Auditor</strong>, current salary — $69,900

Dec. 1, 2024 — $72,696

Dec. 1, 2025 — $74,877

Dec. 1, 2026 — $77,123

Dec. 1, 2027 — $79,437

<strong>Circuit clerk</strong>, current salary — $79,900

Dec. 1, 2024 — $83,096

Dec. 1, 2025 — $85,589

Dec. 1, 2026 —$88,157

Dec. 1, 2027 — $90,801

<strong>Recorder</strong>, current salary — $69,900

Dec. 1, 2024 — $72,696

Dec. 1, 2025 — $74,877

Dec. 1, 2026 — $77,123

Dec. 1, 2027 — $79,437

<strong>Coroner</strong>, current salary — $79,900

Dec. 1, 2024 — $83,096

Dec. 1, 2025 — $85,589

Dec. 1, 2026 —$88,157

Dec. 1, 2027 — $90,801

<strong>Chairman/liquor commissioner</strong>, current salary — $60,000

Dec. 1, 2024 — $61,800

Dec. 1, 2025 — $63,654

<strong>Note</strong>: In addition, each elected official receives an annual stipend of $6,500 paid for by the state of Illinois. The board chairman gets $3,500 for being liquor commissioner.