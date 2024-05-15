City targets 8.25 percent hotel tax increase

Hotel and motel guests in Kankakee might have sweet dreams when spending the night, but the lodging experience could cost them a little bit more in the near future.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council’s Budget Committee meeting, the discussion on the possibility of upping the 5% hotel tax was discussed, and it appears the city will move in that direction.

With the existing 5% hotel tax, the city generates some $135,000.

Without taking a formal vote, the committee agreed to raising the tax rate to 8.25%, which using quick arithmetic, Mayor Chris Curtis said perhaps $225,000 could be brought into the city coffers.

He noted each percentage point that hotel tax is raised adds about $27,000 of revenue into the city. He said a 6% tax rate would net about $162,000 and 7% would be $189,000.

He did not foresee the tax negatively affecting city lodging businesses.

Based on the recently adopted intergovernmental agreement with the Visit Kankakee County tourist organization, Kankakee could gain $150,000 annually through the increased tax.

Per the new two-year intergovernmental agreement, Kankakee would fund Visit Kankakee County at a $75,000 level: $60,000 for the agreement, plus $5,000 for each hotel-motel within the city.

The existing intergovernmental agreement expires June 30. The new agreement between Visit Kankakee County and the governmental bodies of Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Manteno and Kankakee begins July 1.

The village of Bradley, home to the bulk of the Kankakee County hotel rooms, has opted out of the intergovernmental agreement. Bradley will keep all of its hotel tax income.

Kankakee has three overnight businesses: Hilton Garden Inn, Economy Inn and Model Motel. The Fairview Courts Motel on Kankakee’s south side is located outside of the city’s corporate limits.

Curtis initially suggested the tax being raised from the 5% level to between 8% and 9.95%.

The thought behind increasing the hotel tax is it is a fee on nonresidents. Curtis noted most travelers are not even aware of what level of taxes are being assessed on hotel rooms.

A frequent business traveler, Curtis said municipal hotel tax rates in that range are common. Some locations even exceed that percentage level.

After some discussion between council members, some thinking the rate should stay at 5% and one, 5th Ward Alderman Victor Nevarez, thinking the rate could go to 8.5%, the committee settled at 8.25%, which also happens to be the total sales tax rate in Kankakee.

The matter will be sent to the council’s Ordinance Committee. Curtis said he would like to have the matter brought to the full city council June 3.

Alderwoman Cherry Malone-Marshall also questioned how this tax would affect Airbnb locations.

After some discussion, Curtis said a new ordinance regarding the hotel tax rate would need to specifically include Airbnbs to be part of this tax. The number of operating Airbnbs fluxuates, but the businesses do need to be licensed, so there are city records for the locations.

It is estimated there could be as many as 25 Airbnbs in Kankakee.

The city is making its way through crafting its 2025 budget. Preliminary drafts have placed the projected budget of some $2 million in the red.

Alderman Mike O’Brien, Budget Committee chairman, said the city has to take steps to offset the projected deficit.