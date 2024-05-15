Cissna Park dies in two-vehicle crash in Iroquois County

WATSEKA — Rodney Windhorn, 77, of Cissna Park, died in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Iroquois County that left an Ashkum woman hospitalized.

Windhorn was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Iroquois County news release.

Windhorn was the driver of a 2004 Ford F150 pickup truck.

The driver of the second vehicle, Rhonda Kollman, 66, of Ashkum, was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to another hospital for treatment, the release said.

Iroquois County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. to the intersection of 1600 East Road and 1900 North Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries, the release said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Windhorn was driving south on 1600 East when he failed to stop at the fully marked intersection with 1900 North, then reportedly hit a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van that Kollman was driving east on 1900 North, the release said.

Crescent City EMS and Watseka firefighters were also dispatched to the scene and the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Team assisted sheriff’s deputies.

The accident is still under investigation.