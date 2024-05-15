Bird Park survey results show strong public interest

KANKAKEE — The public weighed in on Kankakee Valley Park District’s 2025 plans to update one of its signature parks, Bird Park.

Just as good as it was to get the public’s input, board members were pleased with the number of people who participated.

KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said 458 people answered an online questionnaire about different options to update the playground and the splash pad in the 28.1-acre park.

Bird Park is divided into the two sections — north of West Court Street and south of West Court. The section north of West Court is 11.5 acres and south of West Court is 16.6 acres.

“That is unheard of,” Commissioner Michael Matthews said after hearing that number.

Heitz said they have had one or two other online surveys that also had significant public input.

“This is a really good response,” Matthews said. “What is the secret?”

Heitz said it was the combined efforts of Superintendent of Recreation Lisa Krenkel, Marketing Manager Angela Tousignant and herself with surveys being distributed via social media, via website and in person at programs and events.

The amount of questions and how long the survey takes prove vital, Heitz said.

There were three questions and two commenting sections — thoughts on the placement of the Labyrinth Meditation Garden and additional comments.

The questions asked survey-takers to select one of three options for playground design, one of two options for splash pad and whether or not they liked the rounded shape of the Labyrinth.

Heitz said the 70 additional comments favored accessibility for handicapped individuals, features for young and older kids and a soft synthetic surface rather than wood chips for the playground.

The Bird Park project includes band shelter renovation and accessibility; educational signage (river ecology, native plantings and habitat); native meditation garden; new picnic shelter, new trail extension loop, playground renovation.

A $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant from the Illinois Department of Natural resources will help fund the $1.2 million project.

The other $600,000 comes from funding State Sen. Elgie Sims helped secure in the state’s budget.

It will be used for the renovation of the splash pad and additional Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.

OSLAD was established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986. This program assists communities with funding for land acquisition, park development and outdoor recreation projects.

In the original 2022 budget for Bird Park upgrades, the project was slated for $1,091,400 of work.

The largest portion of the original project plan was for $309,300 for playground renovations; $269,200 for the splash pad; $177,800 for the meditation garden; $97,100 for the walking loop; $89,600 for the band shell; and $30,200 for ball field accessibility, among other expenses.

<strong>LAVASSEUR PARK TRAIL</strong>

Commissioners Dave Skelly, Ray Eads and Matthews approved Paving Pros LLC replacing a portion of the walking bath at LaVasseur Park. The project cost is $19,739.

Commissioners Don Palmer and James Frey were unable to attend the meeting.

Heitz said this is the third year for the project to replace the asphalt trail.

This year, the top of the trailhead to the bottom trailhead will be replaced.

Bird Park survey results

<strong>Playground</strong>

Option 1: Mix of rustic wood look and modern — 182 votes (39.7%)

Option 2: Full rustic wood look — 49 votes (10.7%)

Option 3: Full modern — 227 (49.6%)

<strong>Splash Pad</strong>

Option 1: Nature based — 155 (33.8%)

Option 2: Nature based — 303 (66.2%)

<strong>Do you liked the rounded (shape) of the Labyrinth?</strong>

Yes — 273 (62.2%)

No — 20 (4.6%)

Neutral — 146 (33.3%)

Source: Kankakee Valley Park District