UpliftedCare connecting veterans, honoring mothers this week

BOURBONNAIS — The UpliftedCare Community Grief Center at 3115 N. 1000W Road is hosting two events this week in addition to its weekly support group meetings.

For questions and more information, call 815-939-4141.

<strong>Vet-To-Vet Café</strong>

All veterans are invited to attend the Vet-To-Vet Café from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday. Veterans will have the opportunity to meet other community veterans, share stories, access resources and make new connections. Coffee and light snacks are provided.

<strong>Honoring Mothers</strong>

The Honoring Mothers Workshop is being held from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday. This free workshop is a safe space for anyone who has lost their mother to join others who have experienced a similar loss.

Through activities and discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with others to realize you are not alone on your grief journey and learn powerful coping tools to deal with the difficult emotions that often accompany grieving a parent. Everyone will create a keepsake to take home to remember mom.

This workshop is open to individuals and families with children ages 5 and older. All workshop materials and light refreshments will be provided.

Registration is required to attend, so materials can be prepared. To register for this workshop call, 815-939-4141.

See UpliftedCare, page A2

The UpliftedCare Community Grief Center offers something for everyone at any stage of their grief journey. All services are completely free of charge. Grief Support Groups are held weekly unless noted below.

<strong>Mondays:</strong>

• Loss of a Parent — 10 a.m.

• Finding Your New Normal — 10 a.m.

<strong>Tuesdays:</strong>

• Womens’ Talk & Tea — 10 a.m.

• Teens & Grief — 4 p.m.

• Spousal Loss — 6 p.m.

• Child Loss — 6 p.m.

<strong>Wednesdays:</strong>

• Sudden loss — 10 a.m.

• Letting Go of Guilt — 6 p.m.

• Moving Through Grief Yoga — 10 a.m. – (3rd Wednesday of each month)

• Music & Memories — 6 p.m. on first Wednesday

<strong>Thursdays:</strong>

• Men’s Coffee & Conversation — 10 a.m. on second and fourth Thursday

• First Responders — 6 p.m.

<strong>Fridays:</strong>

• Child Loss — 10 a.m.