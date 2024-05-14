Kultivators, Bishop Mac botany class plant in downtown Kankakee

KANKAKEE — It’s an offer downtown Kankakee <em>plant</em> refuse.

A gorgeous, 75-degree Monday morning was made all the more beautiful with the efforts of the Kankakee Kultivators and Bishop McNamara Catholic High School’s botany class.

Groups of three or four gathered around planters on and around Court Street and Schuyler Avenue to fill in the dirt with fresh plants for the spring and summer seasons. This is an annual class project for the school and is aided by the Kultivators, a local gardening organization that recently celebrated its 75th anniversary.

Participants could be seen potting plants in various spots, including in front of the Kankakee Public Library, The 8 One Five and Jimmy John’s.

The Kultivators carried “maps” that identified a pre-determined plan of where each plant would go and in what planter.

The Kankakee Kultivators meet monthly at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., and welcome anyone with interest in gardening and horticulture to join. Meetings include presentations from members and experts in the field.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/kankakeekultivators" target="_blank">facebook.com/kankakeekultivators</a>.