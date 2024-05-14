Health department confirms salmonella outbreak at Cracker Barrel

BOURBONNAIS — The Kankakee County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health are investigating an outbreak of salmonella, a bacteria that is a common cause of food poisoning, at a local restaurant.

As of Tuesday, KCHD has identified eight individuals with salmonella infections who ate prepared food from Cracker Barrel at 50 Ken Hayes Drive in Bourbonnais, according to a news release from the health department.

The location has a Bourbonnais postal address but is within the village limits of Bradley.

Cracker Barrel voluntarily closed May 4 and is cooperating with KCHD to determine a source of the infections, according to the release.

KCHD performed an environmental assessment of Cracker Barrel and provided guidance on safe food handling practices and environmental cleaning to prevent further spread of disease. KCHD also has issued an alert to area physicians about the outbreak, providing medical guidance.

Salmonella symptoms usually last four to seven days, and most individuals recover without any treatment. However, older individuals or those with weakened immune systems might need medical evaluation and treatment.

If you are experiencing severe diarrhea, symptoms of dehydration or a high fever, seek medical attention. Most people who are infected develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps between six hours and six days after eating contaminated food.

For more information on salmonella, go to <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella" target="_blank">cdc.gov/salmonella</a>.

KCHD said it is monitoring closely for additional reports of illness.

If anyone experienced diarrheal illness after consuming food from this establishment, call KCHD at 815-802-9400, option 3, to file a suspected food poisoning complaint.

A phone call was made to the local Cracker Barrel, which has an automated recording saying: “This store is currently closed for improvement projects. Please visit us at a nearby location while we make improvements. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

The website for the Cracker Barrel Bourbonnais location also notes the restaurant is “temporarily closed.”

The Daily Journal sent an email to Cracker Barrel corporate offices Wednesday, requesting a comment on the temporary closing and when a reopening might occur. A return email stated it would respond to the inquiry within five business days.