A campus the entire community can enjoy nears completion

What started with four shovels full of sod and dirt dug up by Bourbonnais village officials in November 2022 has been changed into a vast campus that includes a stage and lawn seating for several hundred people, fire pits, a splash pad, a refurbished picnic shelter and a grand walkway.

The village of Bourbonnais’ Community Campus project is nearing completion.

Village employees were treated to a tour of the facility on Friday by Johnson Downs Senior Project Manager Jim Brown.

Johnson Downs Construction company is the general contractor for the $18.1 million project that has transformed 12.5 acres of Robert Goselin Park into a state-of-the-art outdoor regional entertainment venue and central gathering space.

The campus is scheduled to officially open during June’s annual Friendship Festival. The Friendship Festival is June 26-30.

During the first of two tours Friday, Brown was asked when the project will be completed.

“I’ll feel we’re finished when we are all done,” Brown said with a chuckle.

Brown has been through many projects and said that is the line he uses when asked about a completion date.

One of those touring the facilities was Bourbonnais Public Works Director Terry Memenga. Public Works will be in charge of the campus’s upkeep.

“I’m super excited to get this park operational and open to the public, I can’t wait to see all the families here enjoying this park,” Memenga said. “It’s a true statement piece here for the village. It’s a legacy park.”

The two-sided stage will allow for entertainment year round. There is 52,000 square feet of Kentucky bluegrass for lawn seating for the stage.

The picnic pavilion has been updated and leads to a gathering area that gives way to a concession stand and a splash pad. The pad will be poured soon and includes seating around the different fountains.

Several fire pits grace the north side of the green. The children’s safety town is getting a facelift as well.

Throughout the campus there will be 7,800 (29 varieties) perennials, 6,800 (three varieties) ground cover plants, 4,300 (11 varieties) ornamental grasses, 463 (six varieties) evergreens and 217 (19 varieties) trees, Assistant Administrator Laurie Cyr said.

Many have been planted.

Prior to commencing with the tours, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore thanked everyone who has been a part of the project.

“Let’s work together to get this across the finish line,” Schore said.

Community Campus is comprised of:

• Two-sided performing arts stage

• Village green event lawn

• Village green viewing hill/winter sledding hill

• Festival Street food truck alley

• Walking trails

• Concession stand

• Shaded café area

• Renovated covered pavilion

• ADA-friendly modern playground

• Outdoor restrooms & family-changing facilities with showers

• Increased on-site parking

• Renovated & open-to-the-public Safety Town

• Firepits & casual sitting spaces

• Seasonal 100-person splash pad

• (Synthetic) Ice Rink

• Skate Park & Event Plaza (returning)

Set for June 26-30, the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival will honor A Village of Heroes. This year’s theme is based on superheroes and this will be the first festival taking place on the brand-new Community Campus.

Musical acts are set for Wednesday through Saturday, and this year’s lineup includes: 4 Cast Band; Andrew David; Anthem; Any Given Weekend; Cherry Bomb; Chris James; Christina Grace; Crawford’s Daughter; High Anxiety; John & Justin Unplugged; Katzpa Jammas; Logan Miller; Ryan Leggott; Shelby Ryan; The Silhouettes; The South Side Social Club; Timothy and Cory Rehmer; Wild Daisy.

Additional events include a carnival, beer garden, Firefighters’ Fish Fry, a veterans luncheon, fishing derby, parades and more.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com" target="_blank">bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com</a>.