TRIAD meeting set for Wednesday at YMCA, month's topic is mental health

The monthly meeting of TRIAD of Kankakee County is set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Kankakee Area YMCA, 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee.

The meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month and include a presentation geared toward Kankakee County seniors.

This month’s speaker is Roger Hartline, outpatient clinical team leader for Riverside Healthcare, who will be talking about mental health as part of May’s Mental Health Awareness Month.

The goal of TRIAD is to implement crime prevention, education and volunteer programs for senior citizens. Meetings are free to attend and are open to all Kankakee County senior citizens and caregivers.

Snacks and beverages are provided, and there are opportunities to win prizes. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a> or call 815-936-5854.

The meetings are hosted by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey and are a partnership of seniors, law enforcement and local resource providers. TRIAD was previously held in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library. That space has been purchased by Gardant Management Solutions.