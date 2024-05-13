Tassels turned: Over 400 graduates earn KCC degrees, certificates

Coursework completed. Tassels turned.

Nearly 450 degrees and certificates were conferred Saturday at the 55th annual Kankakee Community College commencement ceremony.

Following the “Pomp and Circumstance” processional, KCC President Michael Boyd welcomed the 2024 graduates and their families and offered congratulations on their accomplishment.

Fawn Hendershott, a 2012 KCC graduate and executive director of UpliftedCare, gave the commencement address, offering students some advice for their future.

The presentation of the Class of 2024 was accompanied by a recognition of special achievements and milestones, including exemplary GPA, membership in honor societies and service in the armed forces.

Graduates then traversed the stage as their proud families grinned and held up their phones to document the memorable day.

The commencement concluded as students ceremoniously turned the tassels on their caps in recognition of their graduation.