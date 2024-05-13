Rhubarb Festival returns Sunday for 34th year

Sprouting up this weekend is a beloved local tradition with 34 years of roots.

The annual Rhubarb Festival returns at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, on the grounds of Governor Small Memorial Park.

To honor the flagship plant, there will be pies and jams, the sales of which serve as a fundraiser for the museum.

There will be food vendors, including Bamboo Island Snack Shack, Brew Head Espresso, Fare & Square, Good Morning Bakery, Oberweis Ice Cream & Dairy Store, Surly Gnome, Tacos El Guadalajara No. 1, The Bennett-Curtis House, TJ’s Kettle Corn & Nuts, Rich’s Italian Beef.

<strong>VENDORS</strong>

There also will be vendors with items for sale or with informational booths inside of the Kankakee Civic Auditorium, including Boujee TZ Tumbler Creations, Buttons by Beach, Cayuga Ridge Wood Works, Crafty Dabbler, Eros & Ember Candles and Gifts, ICO Engraving, Joyce A. Henderson, Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra, Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, New Image Gifts, Palmer Adams Millinery, Real Time Pain Relief/Blankets, Roses Essentials Oil Rollers & Crystals, Scatty’s Crafts, Tupperware, Willow & Beetle.

Outdoor vendors include A Farmer’s Daughter, Big Fella’s Mobile Cigar Lounge, Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary, Country Garden Crafts, Crafts and Things, Currents of Kankakee, Dad’s Woodworking, DarkMoon Kreations, David Kusecek, DbuCreationz, Desflothreads LLC, Generation Apothecary, G.F.W.C. Woman’s Club of Kankakee, GG’s Unique Creations, Hang It Up, Illinois Department of Children & Family Services and the Kankakee Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

More outdoor vendors are Kankakee Democratic Central Committee, Kankakee County Humane Foundation, Kankakee Kultivators, Lafi’s Custom Creations, Leaf Filter, Lilla Rose, Live Long and Shop Here, Luv Your Doggie, Meg’s Miscellaneous, New Beginnings for Cats, Peerless Charm, Penny’s Bean Bag, PermaLinx/JBloom, Potawatomi Paddlers Association, Renewal by Andersen, Sew Much More, Trash Panda Store, University of Illinois 4-H, Young Living.

<strong>LIVE MUSIC</strong>

Live music will take place throughout the day with the lineup of Tim the Tuneman, 10:45 a.m.; Shelby Ryan, noon; Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra,1:15 p.m.; and The Champagne Experience, 2:15 p.m.

<strong>KIDS’ ZONE</strong>

This year’s Kids’ Zone will include a dime toss, arts and crafts, games, a coloring contest, Bubble Lady Bubbles, face painting by Jasmine Davis, Stuff’N’Love — build a new best friend, and a petting zoo.

<strong>ADDITIONAL ACTIVITIES</strong>

There will be a baking contest with winners announced at 1 p.m. (drop off contest items between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 18 and judging will take place at 3 p.m.). From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be a rummage sale and silent auction. At 11:30 a.m. will be the pie-eating contest. At 2:30 p.m., the winner of the coloring contest will be announced. At 2:45 p.m. will be the KCHF Royal Court.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be tours of the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse and Dr. Small Memorial Home (in the schoolhouse at noon, there will be children’s book reading). The museum store will be open and the museum is open for self-guided tours.

The opening of the Art League’s annual Member Show in the Kankakee County Museum will coincide with the festival. Art will be on display in the George Grey Barnard Exhibit room until Aug. 31, during museum hours.

The group will also have items available for sale during the festival.