Rains keep farmers idled

While the age-old saying goes “April showers bring May flowers” is certainly true, the fact remains the flowers had to be planted to grow.

Moisture is certainly a key product in the raising of a bountiful harvest. Another key ingredient, however, is the planting of the corn and soybean seeds.

And while Mother Nature is making sure the Kankakee County area has ample moisture, farmers are waging a wait-and-see game as they seek opportunities to get their hulking tractors and planters onto their acreage to being 2024 growing season.

Locally, Kankakee County Farm Bureau Director Korbin Collins said less than 20% of soybeans have been planted through the first week of May, and the corn planting is not much better as it checks in below 25%, per estimates.

And Kankakee County is behind the statewide averages of some 33% of corn being planted and 32% of soybeans acreage being completed.

Approximately, 312,000 acres in Kankakee County is farmed.

At this point during the past five years of spring planting across the state, the majority of farmers are behind. Collins said in the past five years after the first week of May, 41% of corn had been planted and 30% of soybeans acreage had been completed.

“I’ve been really watching the weather the last few weeks,” Collins said. “It’s been disappointing.”

Serving in her first planting season as the county’s new Farm Bureau director, having replaced longtime Farm Bureau Director Chad Miller, Collins is a bit uncomfortable of the immediate outlook.

In all, some 10.9 million acres of Illinois farmland will be planted with corn and 10.5 million acres will be soybean. Illinois is the nation’s top soybean producing state and is ranked second in corn production.

Collins said while it is only natural for farmers to get a little antsy as spring rains damper their ability to work the soil and plant their crops, there is no need to begin panicking.

The calendar dictates there is still time to get spring planting completed on time without impacting autumn yields.

“If we aren’t seeing a high percentage completed by the end of May, then we all start getting nervous,” she said. “Early June is when panic would start setting in. It’s a little slow now. Hopefully, we may start missing some of these rains.

“Things are going well, but things could obviously be going a lot better. But it’s still early May. There is plenty of time.”