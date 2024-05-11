PROGRESS 2024: Opportunity is knocking

KANKAKEE — One year ago, Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, addressed the audience at the 2023 Daily Journal Progress Awards banquet and spoke of pending opportunities.

On Thursday, Nugent took to the podium once again. This year, however, he didn’t speak about hoped-for, cross-your-fingers development.

Rather, Nugent spoke of development that is actually happening within the Kankakee County boundaries.

He spoke of industry diversity, the area’s focus on renewable energy, the power the region has as a whole, rather than as fractured, separate entities.

“Today, one year later, we have realized many of these things 10 times over,” he proclaimed.

He, of course, was speaking largely of the Gotion project, a $2-billion investment from a China-based company which is calling Manteno home for a massive manufacturing site as a supplier for electric car batteries.

The company has promised 2,600 high-tech, good-paying jobs.

“But more than that, it allows our area to advance with the rest of the world in an industry that promises to get stronger over the next several decades,” he said.

He said Gotion is just the first ripple in the water of development here.

“These are businesses that recognize our area as a central Midwest hub of opportunity,” he said, noting the region’s infrastructure of highways, railways, airways and waterways.

“We have the workforce, blue and white collar residents who know how to roll up their sleeves and get to work. … We are Kankakee County, and we are on the global map for opportunity and progress.”

Nugent listed a roll-call of area businesses who are key players in employing workers and have helped make Kankakee County one of the nation’s leaders in manufacturing employment.

He noted the region excels in the pharmaceutical, chemical, plastics, energy and now, energy storage manufacturing.

He also cautioned audience members not to forget the region’s business spine — small business. He noted small, locally-owned business is the region’s economic backbone.

“Together, our employers in Kankakee County create a diverse and dynamic economic landscape, fostering opportunity and vitality throughout the region,” Nugent said.