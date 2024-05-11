Messmer brings Father Damien to life

KANKAKEE —The saintly Father Damien has always been an inspiration to Wayne Messmer. Yes, that Wayne Messmer, the renowned singer of the national anthem at various college and pro sports events in Chicago.

Messmer will be performing “Damien,” a one-man play written by Aldyth Morris, at 7 p.m. Friday at St. John Paul II Catholic Church at 907 S. Ninth Ave. in Kankakee.

“I’ve been doing it since 2002, and Damien has always been my personal hero,” said Messmer when reached by phone on Monday.

Father Damien, who became Saint Damien in 2009, was a Catholic priest, born in 1840 in Belgium. He was assigned to Hawaii in 1864 for his pastoral ministry.

Later, the Hawaiian government deported those afflicted with leprosy to the island of Molokai in exile. In 1873, Father Damien volunteered for the mission to administer to the spiritual needs of the lepers. Damien stayed on the island for more than 15 years where “he brought hope to those in despair,” according to his biography.

Messmer, who grew up on the southwest side of Chicago, did a report on Damien while in grade school at Five Holy Martyrs Catholic School. The Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity nuns ran the school, and they were proud that 10 Franciscan nuns assisted Damien in his mission in Molokai. Damien died on April 15, 1889, after serving patients with leprosy for 16 years.

“Father Damien is one of [Franciscan nuns] heroes, so we would hear about him,” Messmer said. “I did his report, and I thought, ‘Man, this guy was really following his conviction.’ I was just impressed by his strength and his dedication to his commitment and what he was willing to sacrifice, so he became my guy.”

After Messmer graduated from Illinois Wesleyan with a bachelor’s degree in music education, he earned a Master of Education in guidance counseling from Loyola Chicago and a doctorate of philosophy in psychology from LaSalle University. He’s gained recognition as the singer of the national anthem for the Chicago Blackhawks for 13 years, most notably during the 1991 NHL All Star game at Chicago Stadium soon after the U.S. got involved in the Gulf War.

Messmer became part owner of the Chicago Wolves minor league hockey team in 1994, so his singing for the Blackhawks ended. Yet he still sings the anthem at Cubs games (the next time is on June 14), the Wolves, and Loyola University among others.

Messmer, 73, is also a motivational speaker, author and mentor, and hosts his own radio show. What keeps him going?

“There are different challenges everyday,” he said. “I use a phrase … ‘Sometimes you will never realize the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory.’ I live my life with my eyes open.”

When Messmer, of Glenview, learned of the “Damien” play, he knew it was something he had to do as well. He changed a few things about the play, including the ending, and it gets rave reviews.

“It’s powerful,” Messmer said. “It forces the audience, if they accept the message, to realize that we are often pretty lousy to our fellow man. And when somebody jumps out of that cycle, as did Damien, who begged for this assignment, despite all of the odds against him succeeding, he knew what he was getting into.

“But there’s also doubt, and I think people who will see this, will walk away thinking, ‘Maybe I can show a little more compassion, some more kindness.’ If that’s a byproduct, then it’s all worth it.”

Strikingly, Messmer bears some resemblance to Father Damien. They’re approximately the same height and both bearded.

“People say all the time within five minutes into the play, ‘Wayne has left the building and Damien is there,’ which is the mark of a good acting job, so I’ll take that as a compliment,” he said.

<strong>KANKAKEE CONNECTION</strong>

Messmer said he’s often offered “Damien” for parishes around Chicago, and he’s even performed it in Hawaii a number of times. Messmer is a longtime friend of George Arocha, who is a deacon at St. John Paul II. Messmer asked Arocha if he could do the play at the Kankakee parish.

“It’s one of those deals, and [George] said, ‘Let me talk to Father [Matt Pratscher], let me talk to him,” Messmer explained. “Once he did, [Father Matt] was like, ‘Let’s do this.’”

Messmer said it’s easier to do “Damien” at local churches instead of renting a theater because it’s more affordable. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at <a href="https://www.jp2kankakee.org/damien" target="_blank">jp2kankakee.org/damien</a>.

“It doesn’t require much work,” Messmer said. “Once you get the space and you put the word out and continue to talk about it and sell it a little bit, nobody walks away disappointed.”

Arocha, of Kankakee, said the timing is just perfect for St. John Paul II parish to host Messmer as Damien. All proceeds from the play will go to the Azzarelli Outreach Medical Clinic at 341 N. St. Joseph Ave. in Kankakee.

“What this show does and the way Wayne does it, he really makes [Damien] come alive,” Arocha said. “… He actually humanizes him. I think that’s the neatest thing, you just get more depth behind the facts.”

<strong>MESSMER IS A SURVIVOR</strong>

On April 9, 1994, after leaving a restaurant on Taylor Street in Chicago, Messmer was a victim of a random act of violence when he was shot in the throat. He recovered, but initially he was unable to speak let alone sing.

Miraculously, Messmer regained not only his ability to speak but to sing. When doctors told him the recovery might take a year and half, Messmer returned to sing the national anthem at a Chicago Wolves game on Oct. 14, 1994, six months and five days after being shot. He said it was an out-of-the-body experience that October night.

“Every single time that I have an opportunity to speak or sing, broadcast or narrate, MC or anytime I get to use my voice, I do my darndest to make it happen,” he said. “Because the fact that I can still do that is really nothing short of miraculous. And during my recovery I prayed to Father Damien.”

Later, Messmer wrote his book, “The Voice of Victory,” and he took some heat about writing about the importance of faith in recovery and the power of prayer. Some would call him “holy boy.”

“It’s always interesting when people kind of mock you over something like that,” he said. “… You’re saying a lot more about yourself than you are about me when you talk like that. It gave me the charge to really use and share the gift that I had, and it was stolen and returned, so I don’t take it lightly.”

If You Go

<strong>WHAT</strong>: “Damien,” a one-man play written by Aldyth Morris, performed by Wayne Messmer.

<strong>WHEN</strong>: 7 p.m. Friday (May 17)

<strong>WHERE</strong>: St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 907 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee

<strong>TICKETS</strong>: $15, available online at <a href="https://www.jp2kankakee.org/damien" target="_blank">jp2kankakee.org/damien</a>, or at the door. All proceeds go to the Azzarelli Medical Outreach Clinic.