KLASEY: Kankakee celebrates 'Air Progress'

On Sunday, Sept. 10, 1939, an estimated 500 spectators gathered at Kankakee’s Koerner Airport to watch several dozen young men launch their home-built model airplanes into the air. Some of the models were powered by tiny gas engines, but most were driven by tightly wound rubber bands.

The Kankakee Daily Republican-News reported that the longest rubber-band-powered flight of the day lasted one minute, 48 seconds; the best gas-engine competitor reached an altitude of 1,000 feet and returned to earth in a cornfield one-half mile from the airport.

Prizes were awarded in Junior (age 17 and under) and Senior (over age 17) categories. Recognition for “worst wreck” was awarded to Anselm Schmidt, 20, who lived at 408 S. Harrison in Kankakee.

Three days before the airport event, the newspaper reported on a near tragedy involving a young airplane modeler. On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Richard Loiselle, 14, was constructing a model in the basement of his family’s home at 654 S. Rosewood Avenue. Loiselle “struck a match which ignited a piece of string. In attempting to grab the string and put the fire out, he upset a bottle of gasoline on the workbench, setting it on fire.”

Loiselle immediately called the Kankakee Fire Department; firefighters responded promptly and extinguished the blaze. Assistant Fire Chief Noah Betourne praised the young man for “having the presence of mind to summon firemen at once. A delay of five minutes would have made this fire a bad one.”

Whether Richard Loiselle took part in the Sunday model-flying event is unknown, but he was probably there, since his father, Percy, was listed as one the judges.

The Sept. 10 event at the airport, sponsored by the Kankakee Flyers’ Club and the air progress committee of the Kankakee Chamber of Commerce, was the first of three local activities held as part of National Air Progress Week (which actually was a two-week-long observance, running Sept. 11-24).

“Many cities throughout the nation are planning special programs to focus attention on recent developments in aviation,” the Republican-News noted on Sept. 15. “Chief events of the week locally will be the free air show Sunday afternoon at the Kankakee airport and the appearance here Tuesday noon of Capt. Jack Knight, ace pilot who … will address a joint meeting of civic and service clubs at McBroom’s café.”

The air show, on Sept. 17, attracted more than 1,200 spectators to the airport. The show was a full-day affair, featuring local amateur pilots. It began with an invitational breakfast for visiting flyers, followed by an aerial “parade” of planes over Kankakee.

The afternoon portion of the event began at 1 p.m., with two ground-based demonstrations: a “motorcycle broad jump and surf board acts performed by members of the Kankakee Cycle Club.”

The first aerial event was a bomb-dropping demonstration by planes piloted by Dr. Herold Stockton, the Rev. E. J. Cousineau, B. P. Carney, and Eldon Colthurst. Next, Richard Hawker performed a “dead stick landing,” while “paper strafing” was performed by Bob Schneider.

Harold Demere, Howard Nichols and Walter Dushais demonstrated formation flying, followed by Don Pennington performing snap rolls and wing-overs, Bob Davison executing loops and tailspins, and Lawrence Schilling demonstrating various stunts.

The aerial performances ended with a “delayed parachute jump,” performed by Buddy Snyder. The remainder of the afternoon was devoted to “light airplane races” flown over a 25-mile course.

On Monday, Sept. 18, the Republican-News reminded readers, “Capt. Jack Knight, famed air pilot who is the director of education for United Airlines, Chicago, will address a meeting of civic and service groups and aviation enthusiasts at a luncheon Tuesday noon in McBroom’s café. Knight, a pioneer air mail and transport pilot who has more than 2,500,000 air miles to his credit, will relate some of his personal experiences and trace the rapid growth of airline transportation.”

Knight’s talk drew nearly 80 attendees — members of the Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, Rotary, and Exchange Clubs, Business and Professional Women’s Club, and the Kankakee Flyers’ Club — to the luncheon at the popular downtown restaurant.

“Air transportation shows more progress in a month than other forms of passenger-carriers do in 15 years. Anything three years old is ancient history in aviation,” declared Knight.

He related to the group his 23 years’ experience as a pilot, including being one of the 20 pilots who launched the air mail service of the U.S. Post Office in 1919. Another of those 20 pioneering fliers, Knight noted, was Kankakee native Walter Adams, who became United Airlines’ chief pilot in Chicago. Adams’ father, H.M. Adams, of 333 S. Myrtle Avenue, was an invited guest at Knight’s talk.

Also speaking at the luncheon was Miss Ruth Flekke, chief stewardess of United Airlines. She pointed out that nurses were chosen to work as air hostesses “because they are disciplined and better able to handle people. The hostesses must act as ticket collectors, porters, cooks, and most important, conversationalists.”

From its founding in 1927 until 1962, Koerner Airport, located southwest of the city, was generally referred to as “the Kankakee Airport.” What changed in 1962?

On Oct. 28, 1962, the Greater Kankakee Airport, a larger, publicly owned facility with paved runways and other amenities, opened for business. The 600-acre airport assumed the “Kankakee Airport” title. Koerner Airport, now in its 97th year, continues to operate as a general aviation airport.