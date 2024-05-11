KLASEY: A fairgrounds wedding

Some couples are wed in small, intimate ceremonies, inviting only a tiny number of guests; others share their “big day” with attendees numbering in the hundreds.

Ninety-four years ago, a young Kankakee couple set a local wedding celebration record that is unlikely ever to be exceeded. Adelore Beaupre, 21, and Rozella Crevier, 19, exchanged their wedding vows on the evening of Aug. 15, 1930, at the Kankakee Inter-State Fair, in front of a grandstand crowded with thousands of spectators.

The fairgrounds wedding ceremony (which newspaper reports carefully described as “genuine and perfectly legal even if under rather unusual circumstances”) was conceived as a promotional event by longtime Fair Secretary Len Small.

In late July, Small had contacted Chicago theatrical producer Ernie Young, asking whether he would be interested in developing such an event for the Kankakee Fair. Young replied by telegram on July 30, informing Small, “I shall be very glad to produce it, provided you will furnish me with the prospective bride and groom and minister.”

A major attraction, second only to the Illinois State Fair in terms of annual attendance, the Inter-State Fair had been established in 1912 to succeed the Kankakee District Fair. Held each August, the Inter-State event typically drew more than 150,000 visitors over its week-long run. The fairgrounds (now the site of Old Fair Park) were located on the north edge of the city, west of Mound Grove Cemetery.

While retaining the traditional county fair agricultural exhibits and competitions, the Inter-State Fair provided a strong emphasis on entertainment events, such as auto races, circus acts, daredevil aerial shows, band concerts and comedy acts.

Advertisements for the 1930 Fair announced a “Stupendous Free Entertainment Program,” including a large “symphonic band,” the “greatest society horse show in America,” auto polo, chariot races, and “20 rides and 20 shows” lining a half-mile Midway. The ads described it as the “World’s Greatest Outdoor Entertainment.”

<strong>THE BIG EVENT</strong>

Promotion of the wedding event began on Aug. 4, when the Kankakee Daily Republican informed readers, “The couple selected by Mr. Len Small, the Secretary, should feel highly flattered, as it will be an occasion that will be remembered for years and years to come, not only to the bride and groom and attendants, but by every person who is fortunate enough to witness this beautiful and impressive ceremony …. The local merchants have already promised to donate presents of every kind to the bride and groom, and in addition to this, the fair association will give $50 in gold to the first couple applying and accepted, who contemplate entering into the bonds of matrimony.”

Announcement of the “couple selected” (Adelore Beaupre and Rozella Crevier) was made in the newspaper on Aug. 13, along with the names of 16 “beautiful girls” who would serve as “maids of honor, bridesmaids, and flower girls.”

The Aug. 14 Republican provided details of the “gorgeous wedding ceremony” that would take place at the fairgrounds the following evening: “The ceremony will be performed within a special setting, erected on the big platform opposite the grandstand, in full view of the thousands of people who are expected to attend. The setting will be gorgeously lighted with various colored streams of light, playing on the impressive scene, while special music will be played by an orchestra of twenty-five pieces. Miss La Mae Fowler, late prima donna of the well-known Broadway revue, ‘Artists and Models,’ will sing the specially written theme song during the ceremony.”

The Aug. 14 issue also revealed the names of the wedding attendants: Miss Alice Rehmer would be Rozella Crevier’s Matron of Honor, while Albert “Jimmy” Hale would be Adelore Beaupre’s Best Man. The newspaper noted that earlier in the week, Miss Rehmer and Mr. Hale had been united in marriage by Father McNally in a ceremony at St. Patrick’s Church rectory, with Miss Crevier and Mr. Beaupre acting as their attendants.

Since the fairgrounds wedding ceremony was held at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, the details of the event did not appear in the Daily Republican until the next day. “Grandstand Filled for Big Wedding, Only Standing Room is Available as Couple Publicly Wed,” read the headline of the Saturday front-page article.

“The ceremony was faultless in its procedure, having been thoroughly practiced on the platform yesterday afternoon …. The sixteen bridesmaids, matrons of honor and flower girls descended the stairs which were part of the stage setting, [accompanied by the music of] … Thaviu’s Symphonic Band …. The bride followed next, alone, then the groom, followed by his best man …. The bride and her attendants were attired in specially made wedding costumes and carried beautiful bouquets of flowers. The groom and his best man were attired in plain dark suits, with sack coats.”

The wedding service was conducted by Bert FitzGerald, judge of the Kankakee Police Court. “With the assistance of the public address system … every word of the marriage service said by Mr. FitzGerald was plainly heard in the grandstand by the huge crowd assembled there.” The newspaper account observed that, although “the nuptial couple seemed to be perfectly composed,” their responses to the judge’s questions “were low and indistinct, and were scarcely audible.”

At the end of the ceremony, the entire wedding party joined in singing the wedding song that had been specially written for the event. “After leaving the stage,” reported the Daily Republican, “Mr. and Mrs. Beaupre received many congratulations from friends and relatives. They stated that they would take a short wedding trip.”

After a successful run of 20 years, the Kankakee Inter-State Fair was held for a final time in August 1932. Why was the event cancelled for the 1933 season?

Answer: The “Century of Progress” World’s Fair was to be held in Chicago in 1933. Fearing that the World’s Fair (combined with the continuing economic effects of the Great Depression) would seriously decrease attendance at the Inter-State Fair, its directors decided against holding the Kankakee event in 1933. Smaller, traditional county fairs were held in the late 1930s and early 1940s. Since 1948, the Kankakee County Fair has been held at a large fairgrounds south of the city.