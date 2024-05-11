CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: ICARe vice president returns from Jordan with stray cat

Most people when they go on vacation, they most often return home with a souvenir T-shirt or a coffee mug.

Faith Stackert returned home from her international trip with a cat.

When the Valparaiso-native-turned-Watseka resident took an overseas trip to Jordan in West Asia, she arrived at her hotel to find that there were many stray cats out and about.

This situation was of no bother to Stackert as she is vice president of Iroquois County Animal Rescue. Additionally, she was traveling with ICARe’s president, Margaret Fox, and the two came prepared as Stackert said they’d both packed cat food.

“I gave every cat I saw a little bit of kibble,” she said.

While every cat was hungry, there was one that seemed in true dire straits.

A female cat came up to Stackert and sat on her lap. Stackert noticed the cat was vaginally bleeding and had a crusted-over tail.

Because of her work in rescue, Stackert surmised that the cat likely had a pyometra, meaning her uterus was filled with pus.

“There’s a lot of stray cats in Jordan,” Stackert said. “What made her unique was I could tell that, without some sort of intervention, this cat was going to die.”

Staying at that hotel for one night, Stackert and Fox had to leave the next morning for a week-long tour.

As luck would have it, their trip ended at the hotel where it began. The ICARe volunteers would again encounter the ailing cat.

“I knew that, after we left, she would die in a matter of days.”

Luckily in Jordan, veterinarian offices operate from late morning to late night. So even though they returned to the hotel at around 9 p.m., they still had time to take her for medical care.

<strong>CAT CARE</strong>

The cat, who is approximately a year old, needed two surgeries which were done at the same time. Luckily, the vet spoke English which avoided any communication barriers.

She received spay surgery which removed her infected uterus. She also had a large portion of her tail amputated due to gangrenous tissue.

After that and some antibiotics, Stackert paid the approximate $700 (USD) bill out of pocket.

Then came the obvious question: What now?

The vet, Omar Tayeh, out of Dr. Yasmeen’s Vet Clinic in Amman, Jordan, said options included putting her back out on the street or boarding her until she’s adopted — which would require Stackert to pay $10 per day for an indefinite period.

There was no option for a local animal rescue.

“I wouldn’t mind paying that for a short time, but nobody could predict how long I’d be doing that,” Stackert said of the boarding fee. “So after that I was like, ‘Well, I guess we’re bringing this cat home with us.’”

<strong>GOING HOME</strong>

Because the cat would need a plane ticket to return home with Faith to the United States, Stackert called Turkish Airlines who told her that she could go to the airport as planned and get a ticket for the cat there.

When she got there, the clerk at the desk said a ticket needed to be arranged 48 hours in advance.

What to do?

“I’m here and I have this cat in this carrier, and I can’t just set it down in the airport and leave her there,” she said.

She went over to Royal Jordanian airline, and they were able to accommodate her request.

As if this whole scenario was kismet, luck was on Stackert’s side again as a claim filed with Turkish Airlines led to the reimbursement of her and Fox’s initial ticket.

Now the three were ready to fly home, and the cat — equipped with its $300 plane ticket — was placed for the 12-hour flight in the cargo area.

“I’m on pins and needles worried if she’s OK,” Stackert said.

Upon arrival in Chicago, the cat mom was informed that the feline would be brought down an elevator to be returned to her new owner. It took about 10-15 minutes, in which Stackert’s nerves again set in as she paced back and forth in front of the elevator.

“Then I heard the meowing coming down the stairs, and thank goodness there she is,” she said.

<strong>SETTLING IN</strong>

When it came to naming the cat, there was only one option: Jordan.

It’s been more than a month since Jordan arrived in the United States, and Stackert said she is adapting well.

Stackert has three small-breed dogs and a couple of other cats that are all from the rescue. Because she often comes home with foster animals, her pets have been getting along with Jordan “just fine.”

Jordan was initially apprehensive about the dogs and spent a lot of her time in her cage. She’s now at a point where she’s comfortable going on the floor when the dogs are nearby.

Stackert said she leaves the cage door open so that Jordan can enter and exit as she’s comfortable.

“She is so friendly,” Stackert said. “Even when we were in Jordan, she lived just in front of the hotel. I sat down on the ground in front of our hotel, and she came and she just sat on my lap and just sat there.

“She’s still the same now that we’re back. She wants me to come and hold her. She talks a lot, she purrs, she wants to cuddle with you. She’s like the best cat in the world.”

Earlier this week, Stackert took Jordan to the vet to get a checkup and all her vaccinations. She said, “she’s all healed up and good to go.”

“I still can’t believe I came back with a cat,” Stackert said. “We’re animal rescuers, it’s what we do.”

Originally from Valparaiso, Ind., Faith Stackert moved to the area to attend Olivet Nazarene University to study education. Liking the appeal of a lower cost of living, she moved to Watseka after school.

For the last 18 years, she’s been a special education teacher in Clifton and is currently a teacher with Central CUSD 4.

She’s been volunteering with ICARe since 2009 and has moved up the ranks to vice president, which is still a volunteer position.

“I still do all the hard labor — scooping the litter boxes and cleaning the messes. But I do other things — I can approve adoptions, answer emails and phone calls and take animals to appointments,” she said, noting she’s always been an animal lover “but since working with ICARe, I feel like I’ve become more educated.”