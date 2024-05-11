A Mother’s Day tradition

Submitted by Michelle Bloom

After the Daily Journal asked readers to share Mother’s Day traditions, Michelle Bloom, of Bourbonnais, shared the following story:

“My sister, Jenn, and I take a trip every year to honor our mom. She was honestly the most nurturing, supportive and wonderful mom we could have ever asked for. She passed away in 2016.

“There are so many places in the world she would loved to have visited, but did not get a chance to. So we take a trip to honor her.

“We have been to Napa Valley, San Francisco, Inlet Beach, Nashville, Charleston and San Antonio so far.

“One year, we stood on a warm, sandy beach looking out into the vast ocean and said, ‘This trip is for you, Mom!’ Just as we said that, two beautiful dolphins jumped out of the water! It was a magical way to honor our mom.

“My sister and I are both moms ourselves to wonderful children. The circle of life continues with the next generation.”