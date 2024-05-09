Tours to be given of Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House for ONU grads

Wright In Kankakee is hosting special one-hour tours of Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House for Olivet Nazarene University graduates and their families.

On Friday, ONU grads and their families can choose a one-hour tour at either 10 or 11 a.m., given by Robert Bohlmann, executive director at Wright In Kankakee, which preserves the home. Bohlmann will give a history of the buildings at ONU.

Tickets for the tour cost $20 a person.

Bohlmann said the idea for the tours came from the Wright In Kankakee gift shop manager, Wendy Goeckner. She suggested putting on an event for grads and their families since it was near graduation time.

“I think it will give them a nice feeing of the history in Kankakee,” said Bohlmann.

The house was a go-to place to have dinner years ago. This was the first house Wright designed in the prairie-style.

“It was the high-end place to have dinner between 1954 and 1983. It was quite the setting, quite the architecture, quite the look, and had the most excellent food and service,” Bohlmann said.

It was also the place to take pictures for prom and homecoming, he said, noting that the house is still used as a backdrop for pictures during prom and homecoming season.

Businesses will use the house for business meetings or events.

Bohlmann began working as an architect in 1970 before starting his own firm RGB Architectural Group in 1994.

He would later retire in 2016, right before receiving the opportunity to become the executive director of the B. Harley Bradley House — also known as Wright In Kankakee — which was built in 1900.

Bohlmann was the former project architect of ONU Campus Buildings, which included the Admissions Center, Centennial Chapel, Weber Center and Reed Hall of Science addition. He was the ONU architect for 22 years.

He still plays architect, he said, even though he is retired, as he takes care of Wright house.

Next year, Wright In Kankakee will celebrate the house with its 125th anniversary.

Wright In Kankakee is a not-for-profit community-wide project started with the cooperation of the Kankakee County Historic Preservation Commission.