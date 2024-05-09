Golf cart license deadline nears for Manteno

MANTENO — Manteno is truly a golf-cart community.

Village records indicate that there are approximately 600 golf carts registered to be driven on village streets.

“It’s grown every year,” said Mayor Tim Nugent on the number of registered golf carts.

Initially, there were about 100 registered carts when they were first allowed to be driven in the village in 2007, Nugent said. It then increased in the program’s early years by 50 or more carts annually.

“The popularity was growing,” he said. “It has been a gradual increase. The last two or three years it has been on an upswing from 450 to 600 cart registrations.”

At Monday’s village board meeting, Trustee Diane Dole reminded those in attendance that the yearly registration deadline is nearing.

The annual registration fee of $25 that allows residents to drive a golf cart on village streets goes into effect June 1. Those not renewing the registration by June 1, will be given an additional fee of $25 on June 2.

Dole also said that there are 170 golf carts that need to be re-registered by June 1.

“You can register your golf cart 24/7 at the police department or reregistering you can drive through at village hall during business hours,” she said.

New golf cart registrations must be done at the police department, and those applying for the license must have a valid driver’s license and have proof of insurance and proof of ownership of the cart. A renewal of the license can be done at the village hall (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) or at the police department.

Police Chief Alan Swinford said that since golf carts were allowed on village streets, there have been only two accidents.

One accident was where the driver took a corner too fast, which caused the cart to tip over. The accident resulted in a minor injury to the operator. The other incident was a cart hit a parked car, and the driver was arrested for DUI.