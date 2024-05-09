City OKs road projects for all 7 wards

KANKAKEE — Road and sidewalk construction this summer in Kankakee could begin shortly as the Kankakee City Council approved a $1.08-million contract with Kankakee Valley Construction Co.

The city work will include more than 100 locations, said engineer Neil Piggush.

The road for Kankakee Valley Construction gaining the project was not a direct route, however.

Kankakee Valley was actually the second-lowest bidder for the project. Frankfort-based McGill Construction submitted the lowest bid of $886,827, but because McGill does not own and operate an asphalt plant, as required in the bid package, the bid was disqualified.

The council then turned to Kankakee Valley’s bid of $1,082,084. The bid was unanimously approved.

Work will be completed in all seven city wards.

The city administration was extremely frustrated with the street maintenance program from 2023. Gallagher Asphalt, of Thornton, was the successful bidder this past summer, but the project took far longer to complete than the city wanted.

Street projects were started but went unfinished for weeks, causing Mayor Chris Curtis to field countless telephone calls complaining about the unfinished work.

The city eventually took the unusual step of docking pay to Gallagher due to the length of the unfinished work.

Curtis and Piggush said they stressed to Kankakee Valley leadership that they did not want a repeat of 2023. He said after Monday’s meeting, Kankakee Valley has pledged the situation would not be repeated.

Piggush estimated the street and sidewalk improvements should be completed by late August to mid-September.