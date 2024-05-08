'State Line Bridge saved my life'

On a hot summer day back in 1967 in Momence, Patrick Engels and a friend were cruising down the street in a red convertible with a white top, V-8 and 4-on-the floor.

They see two pretty girls walking along Dixie Highway, and they say, “Hello.”

The girls ignored them, but Engels pulls into Dionne’s Root Beer Stand where the girls had stopped. The girls decided to embarrass Engels by staring at him, and he said, “You see something you like?”

The girls left, and then Engels pulls up in the car and asks, “You want to go for a ride in a convertible?”

Engels’ future wife, Connie, said, “Nope, no way.”

“I’ll let you drive,” he said. “And she said ‘OK.’ She ran that car. I was scared. So that’s how I met my wife.”

The rest is history, but Engels, 76, feels his marriage of 51 years wouldn’t have been possible if it hadn’t been for the State Line Bridge a few miles east of Momence — it would save his life in a painful, yet unforgettable, memorable way.

A story in the Daily Journal in February about the State Line Bridge’s impending removal from the Kankakee River rekindled Engels’ memory.

“That bridge saved my live,” he said. “I’m sorry to see it go.”

The life-changing event is etched in Engels’ memory bank like it just happened this past week and not in 1965.

“August 15, to be exact,” he recalled. “My buddy and I were out there, and we saw some girls swimming there. I was 17 and was trying to show off and dove into the river off the bridge, and I broke my neck.”

Engels, who grew up in Illiana Heights near the Indiana state line, said he was trying to impress some “good-looking girls” by diving off the bridge, while his buddy, Kenny Buchanan, opted to jump feet first.

“I can see the bottom there it’s two feet down,” he explained as he looked down at the riverbed. “I can’t see the bottom there. It’s got to be deeper, I’ll do a shallow dive. … And I dove in and when I hit the water, there was a thump and I hear bubbles going by my ear and I’m thinking ‘swim.’

“And nothing happened.”

Buchanan jumped in and pulled Engels to safety over to the side of the river where they waited about three hours for an ambulance.

“My buddy pulled me out and saved my life,” Engels said. “It changed my life. I would never had met my wife. It kept me out of the service.”

<strong>VIETNAM WAR RAGING</strong>

The Vietnam War was escalating, and news clips were filling living room TVs across the country. About two months before the diving accident, Engels and another friend, Johnny Keene, were pondering what to do after graduating from Momence High School.

Keene suggested the two enlist in the U.S. Marines as part of its buddy system.

“And I told my mom about it,” Engels said. “… She says, ‘No way. I’m not signing for you. You’re not 18. And you better start watching the news because they’re killing people over there.’”

Keene ended up enlisting.

“He got shot in the face on a helicopter gunship, and I might have been on the other side,” he said. “The bullets might have been flying, and I might not be here.”

The gunshot wound did not end Keene’s life.

<strong>LONG RECOVERY</strong>

Engels was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where it was discovered he cracked the second vertebrae and dislocated the third vertebrae and was temporarily paralyzed.

Dr. Morris Lang, who later founded OAK Orthopedics, took care of the injuries and drilled two holes into his head, which was stabilized with Crutchfield tongs to straighten out his neck. Luckily, Engels got full feeling back in his body in two days.

“They stretched me like that for five weeks in the hospital,” he said. “I was seven weeks in a body cast.”

Four months later and after Engels turned 18, he was summoned by the draft board to report to an office in downtown Chicago. A group of 30 guys were taken by train from Kankakee to the Van Buren station.

He took an aptitude test and scored well.

“They said, ‘You did real good, we want you,’” Engels said. “’You could go into OCS [Officer Candidate School]. You could be an officer in six months.’ I told them I had a note from my doctor. They asked me what I do for a living, and I said ‘I’m a carpenter apprentice.’ They said that sounds like a hard job. I said, ‘I stay away from the hard stuff.’”

The Marine Corps took x-rays of his neck and was told they wouldn’t take him now.

“’You’d be a liability,’” he was told.

A year and half later, Engels meets Connie on that summer night in Momence, and they would soon marry. The couple raised two sons in their Bourbonnais home on Plum Creek Drive as Patrick worked as a union carpenter for nearly 40 years. Connie, who worked at General Foods and later in banking, passed away five years ago.

“I’m going to miss that bridge when they tear it down,” he said. “I’ll miss it. … I would’ve never met [Connie] if I was a Marine.”