Manteno amends Sunday liquor sales

MANTENO — On second thought, the village of Manteno is going to allow liquor sales on Sunday, but with a twist.

By a 4-0 on Monday, village trustees decided to allow Sunday liquor sales for a particular event for non-profits holding a breakfast or fundraiser.

“The liquor commissioner has the option to create a special liquor license for individual events on an individual basis,” Mayor Tim Nugent said. “The different entities can apply to get a liquor license to open up earlier on Sunday morning for that particular event on that particular Sunday.”

Nugent added that these are similar to event licenses that the village has granted in the past for Oktoberfest events or whenever any other non-profits might have a special event day where they are selling alcohol.

The non-profit would have to apply for the event along with the liquor license holder such as the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club or American Legion, for example.

This action amends the vote on the ordinance on April 3 by the board that didn’t allow liquor sales to begin before 11 a.m. on Sunday. Sales will be allowed before 11 a.m. but no earlier than 8 a.m.

Now, groups that want to hold an event on Sundays for liquor sales earlier than 11 a.m. will have to file paperwork at the village hall prior to the event.

“That way we can keep track of who’s got what,” Nugent said. “The police would be notified if there’s one that’s being issued. We just didn’t want to do something like that across the board, but we also didn’t want to hurt any non-for-profit that thinks it’s necessary for one reason or another.”

There’s no fee for the one-day liquor license permit for Sunday liquor sales to start at 8 a.m. instead of 11 a.m.

“It’s just one way that we can keep the current ordinance but allow it here and there when it’s warranted,” Nugent said.

The events will have to be held at an establishment that has a current liquor license and the necessary liability insurance.