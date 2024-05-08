City OKs tourism pact, hike in hotel tax eyed

KANKAKEE — The new framework of the two-year agreement with the Kankakee County tourism organization is just the first of two steps Kankakee will be making when it comes to visitors.

After the Kankakee City Council became the third of four governmental bodies to approve the new intergovernmental agreement with Visit Kankakee County, the organization formerly known as the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, it said the next step is expected shortly.

That next step, explained Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, will be the council’s approval of a city hotel tax rate.

And that rate will be significantly higher than the 5% rate which had been set previously as a countywide rate.

The 5% rate would annually generate $135,000 to $150,000 from Kankakee hotel and motel guests, Curtis said.

Kankakee is home to three hotels featuring 184 rooms.

Curtis informed council members the hotel tax rate would be up for discussion at Monday’s Budget Committee meeting.

If a tax rate recommendation comes out of the Budget Committee, it would then go to the Ordinance Committee. Curtis believes the matter could be finalized perhaps by June 3, but no later than the June 17 council meeting.

<strong>RATE HIKE TO 8%?</strong>

After the council meeting concluded, Curtis said he is envisioning a hotel tax rate which could be in the 8- to 9.95% range, meaning the city could generate some $225,000 to $250,000 annually.

“I believe a hotel tax rate of 5% is a thing of the past,” Curtis said.

A frequent traveler, Curtis said he has experienced hotel tax rates into the upper teens and those staying at the location pay it without questioning the rate.

The potential increase would mean that after Kankakee paid Visit Kankakee County its new intergovernmental fee structure of the $60,000 flat rate and then $5,000 per hotel — of which Kankakee has three — the city would pay the tourism group $75,000.

If the city could generate $225,000, it would have excess lodging tax revenues of $150,000.

The money has no ties to how it can be spent, but Curtis is eyeing the funds for city promotion.

Regardless, the money is new and welcomed. Curtis said the chief benefit of this money is that it is being paid mainly by people who are not Kankakee residents.

<strong>BIG INDUSTRY</strong>

Following a brief overview on Monday of the newly-created intergovernmental agreement, Nicole Gavin, Visit Kankakee County executive director, said Kankakee, like the three other participating governmental bodies — Manteno, Bourbonnais and Kankakee County — are free to use the funds beyond the fee structure for whatever they deemed necessary.

Gavin said funding for Visit Kankakee County will be significantly lower due to Bradley no longer being a participating member as well as the chief supplier of hotel tax revenues.

“It’s a new organization. We’ve flipped the page. We want to promote all communities here,” she said.

Gavin noted there has been no interaction with Bradley since it made its decision to break away and go on its own in terms of the use of hotel taxes raised within its boundaries.

The new agreement takes effect July 1. The Kankakee County Board is anticipated to approve the new agreement at its meeting next week.

Gavin said tourism is big business. She said direct local tax revenue to Kankakee County through tourism in 2023 was $6.6 million, up 17.8% from 2022.