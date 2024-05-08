Bourbonnais PD swears in 2nd woman officer and gets first K9 officer

BOURBONNAIS — On the night Police Officer Erin Curran was sworn in to the Bourbonnais’ Police Department, village of Bourbonnais trustees added another member to the force.

While Curran is the second woman to serve on Bourbonnais’ force, the trustees on Monday approved a resolution to add the village’s first K9 officer.

Knight, a 5 ½-year-old Belgian Malinois, has been partnered with Bourbonnais Police Officer Tim Banks as a member of Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

KAMEG is part of the Illinois State Police.

The 42-year-old Banks had been with KAMEG for more than four years, Police Chief Jim Phelps said.

K9 officers usually stay with their officer/handler, Phelps explained to trustees.

Banks has been a Bourbonnais officer for 11 years.

“This gave us the opportunity to purchase the K9 and the equipment,” Phelps said.

Bourbonnais agreed to pay KAMEG $33,200 for the squad, which is equipped to handle a K9. The vehicle has approximately 32,000 miles on it, Phelps said.

<strong>CURRAN TAKES OATH</strong>

Curran recently completed 16 weeks of training at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center

Phelps said Curran is currently in field training for 15 weeks.

“She’s doing a good job so far,” Phelps said prior to swearing in Curran.

There are now 28 sworn officers in the department. Curran becomes the second woman officer for Bourbonnais.

In 2006, Heather Wright was the first woman officer in the department. Wright was an officer with the department until 2006 before going to the Will County Sheriff’s Department.

Prior to joining Bourbonnais, Curran was a 911 dispatcher at KanComm from June 2022 to December 2023.

“Since she started field training, you can hear over the air the experience she had from being a dispatcher,” Phelps said.

Curran, the daughter of Carey Marek and Tim Curran, earned her bachelor’s degree from Elmhurst University in 2021. She majored in criminal justice with a minor in sociology. She graduated from Clifton Central High School in 2017.

<strong>NEW RECRUIT</strong>

Priscilla Contreras, of Orland Park, began her 16-week training Sunday at the police academy in Macon County.

The 22-year-old Contreras is a recent graduate of Columbia College.

As part of her course work, Contreras interned with the Naperville Police Department.