River Valley Wind Ensemble ends 20th season to the tune of a lucky rhyme

“Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue, and a silver sixpence in your shoe” is the centuries-old rhyme brides and grooms are known to follow for luck on their wedding day.

As luck would have it, the River Valley Wind Ensemble played along with this rhyme ahead of wedding season as they performed the final concert of the ensemble’s 20th season of music on Friday at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s auditorium, conducted by David Conrad.

The concert pieces included:

• Something Old: “Academic Festival Overture” by Johannes Brahms

• Something New: “A Midwestern Suite” by Tom Davoren

• Something Borrowed: “March for Two Left Feet” by Leroy Anderson

• Something Blue: “Blue Shades” by Frank Ticheli with Amanda Gee, guest conductor

• A Silver Sixpence in Her Shoe: “Wedding Dance” by Jacques Press

The guest conductor for “Blue Shades” was area musician Amanda Gee. A trumpet player, Gee has been teaching music for 25 years. Most of her career was spent teaching instrumental music in the Herscher school district.

The ensemble of over 50 musicians performs in the Kankakee County area for the enjoyment and enrichment of both their performers and their audiences. Performers include music teachers, college students and other highly skilled musicians.

Through concerts and school outreach events, the Wind Ensemble strives to broaden the scope and community interest in music and music education. Go to windensemble.org for more information.

The ensemble is organized by the River Valley Music Corporation, an Illinois not-for-profit corporation. Donations are tax deductible under Internal Revenue Code Section 501©(3).