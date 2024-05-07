Kankakee firefighters battle blaze

KANKAKEE — One person was sent to the hospital Sunday from a house fire in the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue in Kankakee.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said the apparent cause of the fire appears to have been lithium batteries being charged in the garage.

The batteries were for bicycle conversion kits, which allow you to convert a normal bicycle into an ebike. The electric motor gives a cyclist more power than just pedaling.

LaRoche said at 2 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to the house fire on North Ninth Avenue.

There were large amounts of fire in the garage and front living room upon their arrival, LaRoche said.

An elderly couple was exiting the house when firefighters arrived, LaRoche said.

The woman was transported to a Kankakee hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The man and the couple’s dog were displaced, LaRoche said.

The fire started in the garage. Damage was estimated at $45,000, LaRoche said.