14 million rides, Metro motors to new heights

It began in 1999 with more than a few sarcastic comments and those forecasting its failure.

The River Valley Metropolitan Mass Transit District, however, proved not only its worth but it has flourished. It has weathered funding cuts, buses used well past their prime and a pandemic for good measure.

And just one week ago, the system provided ride No. 14 million.

“This number reflects the need in our community for safe and reliable public transportation,” said Siron Sims, managing director for River Valley Metro.

Whether the rider needs the system to get to work, school, appointments, shopping or social visits, the system’s fleet is available to meet the metro area’s transportation needs, Sims said.

The system serves the urbanized area of Kankakee County and also offers daily transportation to Midway Airport.

Ken Munjoy, River Valley Metro’s chief operating officer, said there is no question the public was skeptical of the transit system when it first began providing rides in 1999, but it has proven itself to be a community asset.

The metro system is fulfilling a need, Munjoy explained.

“People are always pessimistic about new things,” he said. “The community should be thankful there are people who have foresight to do the right thing.”

Public transportation critics argued in the system’s early years the return on investment was simply overwhelming.

Munjoy took the opposite approach.

“How do you calculate the proper return on investment? Because of the options this system provides, people have been able to finish their education. People have been able to go to work. Because of these opportunities, people have become taxpaying contributors.

“It’s an immeasurable return on investment,” he said.

Without letting the metro management rest on its laurels, Munjoy said the next milestone is obviously 15 million.

When can that mark be attained? Barring no surprises, Munjoy estimated that milestone could be reached by late 2025.

The bus system operates daily. It has 13 fixed routes through the Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Manteno areas.

It is in service from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and major holidays.

The system also provides 11 daily round trip shuttle services from Monday through Friday to Chicago Midway International Airport. The system offers five round trips on Saturday and four on Sunday.

<strong>Total rides</strong>

• FY 2019 — 671,555

• FY 2020 — 607,720 (COVID-19 pandemic begins)

• FY 2021 — 518,395 (Full year pandemic)

• FY 2022 — 452,258 (Full year pandemic)

• FY 2023 — 549,381

• FY 2024 (projected) — 600,000

Note: Fiscal Year begins July 1; concludes June 30

<strong>Midway International Airport rides</strong>

• FY 2019 — 23,175

• FY 2020 — 19,413

• FY 2021 — 18,224

• FY 2022 — 23,231

• FY 2023 — 27,298

• FY 2024 (projected) — 31,400

<strong>Metro Plus Paratransit Service</strong>

• FY 2019 — 19,135

• FY 2020 — 14,813

• FY 2021 — 9,688

• FY 2022 — 15,344

• FY 2023 — 18,511

• FY 2024 (projected) — 19,900

Source: River Valley Metro Mass Transit District