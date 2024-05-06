Sunshine greets market-goers on first Saturday

Sunshine and warmth greeted hundreds of market-goers Saturday morning as the Kankakee Farmers’ Market kicked off its 26th season.

The sound of music and conversation carried through the air as more than 50 full-time vendors were joined by hosts of the Pledge for Life Partnership Youth Mental Health & Wellness Fest held at the market to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month this May.

The market-going dogs also were joined by adoptable dogs from the Kankakee County Humane Foundation, as they hosted an adoption event.

The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in May through October.