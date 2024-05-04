KLASEY: The house that Dr. Small built

In 1855, a young physician named Abram Lennington Small, his wife Calista, and their infant daughter, May, moved into a small stone house near the new and growing town of Kankakee. The 25-year-old doctor would be one of the first medical practitioners in the community that had been established less than two years earlier alongside the tracks of the Illinois Central Railroad.

Dr. Small had practiced for two years at the settlement of Rockville, some 10 miles downriver in what is now the Kankakee River State Park, before deciding to relocate to the larger and more promising town. He purchased a wooded plot of land on the south side of the Kankakee River, just west of what is now the intersection of Water Street and Eighth Avenue. The house he ordered built on his property had four rooms, two on the ground floor and two on the second floor. The upper rooms were reached by an exterior stairway on the west side of the building. The house was constructed of a readily available material, native limestone.

The Small house was “out in the country,” more than one-half mile west of the only bridge across the Kankakee River between Momence and Wilmington. The double-decker bridge, opened in late 1853, carried the Illinois Central Railroad tracks on its top level, and pedestrian, horse and wagon traffic on the lower portion. It would be the only Kankakee crossing of the river until the Washington Avenue Bridge was built in 1863.

<strong>THE SMALL FAMILY</strong>

Abram Lennington Small was born Sept. 5, 1830, in Wayne County, Ind., the son of John and Mary Lennington Small. John Small had moved to Indiana from his native Virginia because of his strong anti-slavery beliefs. Abram was the second of the Smalls’ 11 children. In 1850, at the age of 20, Abram began his medical studies in LaPorte, Ind., with a Dr. Standiford, and later attended LaPorte Medical College. He would complete his medical education in 1861 at Rush Medical College in Chicago.

The young physician married Calista J. Currier, the daughter of a prominent Indiana farmer, on Nov. 17, 1853. Educated in Crown Point and Chicago, the 19-year-old bride had taught in rural schools before her marriage. The newlyweds first settled in Rockville, where their first child, May, was born in 1854; the following year, the family relocated to Kankakee and moved into their four-room stone house.

That house would soon become outgrown — five more children would be born to the Smalls between 1856 and 1873: Susanne in 1856, John in 1858, Lennington (Len) in 1862, Calista in 1869, and Mable in 1873.

To keep pace with the growth of their family, the Smalls added rooms on the west side of the original building. The first addition consisted of a basement, a large sitting room or parlor on the first floor, and several bedrooms on the second floor. Connecting the original building to the addition was a narrow entry hall with a stairway to the second floor. A wide porch was built on the south side of the building to shelter the entrance.

The second addition consisted of a dining room and kitchen on the first floor, with bedrooms, a children’s playroom, and storage rooms on the second floor. A stairway located off a short hallway between the kitchen and dining room provided access to both the second floor and the basement.

<strong>PLANTING RHUBARB</strong>

Dr. Small’s profession was medicine, but his passion was horticulture. While continuing his medical practice, he developed an extensive tree nursery on his Eighth Avenue property. A major product of that nursery was the osage orange, a thorny, tangled, fast-growing hedge plant widely used for fencing on the treeless prairies of the Midwest. Dr. Small’s nursery became one of the state’s leading suppliers of the shrubs.

When demand for osage orange plants declined due to the adoption of barbed wire for fencing in the 1870s, Dr. Small began raising asparagus and rhubarb for sale to the Chicago market. Often called “pie plant,” rhubarb was generally available April through September. To lengthen the rhubarb season, Dr. Small developed a method called “forcing,” which allowed the plants to be grown and harvested indoors through the winter months.

At the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago, the Small family’s rhubarb was featured in the State of Illinois’ agricultural products exhibit. In partnership with his son, Len, and grandson, Budd, the doctor formed a company that advertised itself as “Small, Small, & Small … The Largest Growers of the Largest Pie-Plant in the World” to market the rhubarb.

Abram Small died in his home on Eighth Avenue on the evening of October 6, 1914, at the age of 84. In an obituary on the front page of the Daily Republican the following day, Dr. Heber D. Ketcham, pastor of Kankakee’s First Methodist Church, wrote, “In the death of Dr. Abram Lennington Small, Kankakee County has lost one of the most marked and noble men that entered into the formative period of this section, and helped to make Kankakee in its most honorable attainments.”

Two members of the doctor’s family had preceded him in death: His oldest daughter, May, died at age 17 in 1871, while Calista, his wife of 55 years, died on April 14, 1908. She was 73 years old.

The house where Dr. A. L. Small had lived for almost 60 years was still home to one member of the family, and would remain so for another 17 years. Susanne Small, second oldest of the Small children, continued to live in the family home until her death in November, 1931.

<strong>CHANGING OWNERSHIP</strong>

In 1946, the Dr. A. L. Small house changed ownership for the first time in its more than 91 years of existence. Members of the Small family donated the house and 20 acres of the surrounding property to the Kankakee Park Board (now the Kankakee Valley Park District) for development as a memorial to Len Small, the 26th Governor of Illinois. The fourth of Dr. Small’s children, the future Governor had been born in the house on June 16, 1862.

On June 6, 1947, the Kankakee Daily Journal reported that the State of Illinois appropriated $25,000 to aid in development of the memorial. Stanley McBroom, president of the Park Board, told the newspaper the funds would be used to restore the Dr. A. L. Small house, and add “a separate wing to provide permanent, fireproof quarters for the Kankakee County Historical Society.”

Later, it was decided to construct a separate building in the park to house the Historical Society and the Kankakee Art League, rather than building an addition to the house. On Oct. 17, 1948, dedication of the “Historical and Arts Building” drew a large crowd of visitors to the park. Both the new building and the house were open for tours.

Today, some 75 years since Governor Small Memorial Park came into existence, much has changed on that 20-acre site. The Dr. Small house, open only for tours of the first floor for many years, now permits visitors to tour the second floor. Through the efforts of museum volunteer Ken Ponton, that portion of the house (including bedrooms and a children’s playroom) has been restored to its appearance when the Small family lived there.

The 1948 Historical and Arts Building has been expanded a number of times to become the Kankakee County Museum, a large, modern facility depicting the colorful history of Kankakee County. Other features added to the “Museum Campus” include the restored Taylor Schoolhouse, moved there from DeSelm in 1976, and two popular outdoor spaces, the Column Garden and the Let Freedom Ring Garden.

For many years, the Kankakee County Historical Society has held an event to honor the memory of Dr. Small and his role as a rhubarb grower. What is that event?

Answer: A Rhubarb Festival is held on a Sunday in late May each year on the Museum Campus. The Festival draws hundreds of people to sample strawberry-rhubarb pie and other rhubarb items such as jams. Craft and food vendors set up booths, and tours of the Dr. Small House, the Taylor Schoolhouse, and the Museum are held. This year’s event is set for May 19.