Harvesting companionship with Singles in Agriculture

BRADLEY — Verlan Rouw did not travel at the speed of a John Deere tractor.

At an August 2003 Singles in Agriculture event in Wisconsin, Rouw took his place at the dinner table. Name tags designated where he would sit. Seating was arranged in a boy-girl manner.

A woman named Mary Ann, attending the Singles in Ag event, pulled the chair out to take her seat next to Rouw.

Both divorced — she for 22 years and Verlan for five years — a nearly-instant connection was made.

Mary Ann said Verlan followed her around all weekend. He rarely let her out of his sight.

The Iowans began dating. In October 2003, Verlan proposed marriage. In January 2004, they married.

To be clear, Verlan, who was attending his first Singles in Ag event, was definitely not traveling at the speed of a tractor. His speed was more of an Indy race car.

They settled near Verlan’s 1,000-acre farm in Norwalk, Iowa. Now 81, Verlan and his 75-year-old wife enjoy life settled into their 20-year romance.

“I hated being single,” Verlan confessed.

On April 18, 10 members of the approximate 155 members of the Singles in Ag national organization descended on Bradley. They would gather for a Thursday evening meet-and-greet at the Cracker Barrel restaurant.

That Friday, April 19, they traveled to Momence to tour the ag-based business Van Drunen Farms and FutureCeuticals Inc., before touring the Earl D. Schoeffner Farm Museum in Momence’s downtown.

The group had their Friday dinner at Locavore Farm in Grant Park, a family farm known for its farm-to-table meals and Dine on the Land experience.

On Saturday, they met for coffee at Connect Roasters’ production facility in Bradley where they learned about roasting coffee and the company’s farming connection.

They later toured Kankakee’s Thrive Mushrooms, the indoor mushroom-growing operation in west Kankakee. The event ended with lunch and a tour at Bourbonnais’ BrickStone Brewery.

<strong>AG EDUCATION, AMUSEMENT</strong>

The goal, as can be noticed, is keeping as many activities as agriculturally-based as possible.

Including the Illinois chapter, Singles in Ag has nine chapters: Iowa/Wisconsin, Missouri, Indiana, Kansas, Northern Great Plains, Oklahoma, Texas and Rocky Mountains.

The not-for-profit organization has a rather simple mission. It is dedicated to providing social and educational opportunities to singles with background or interest in ag.

Touring Kankakee County, a county in which nearly 20% of the economy is derived from farming, fits like hand in glove, perhaps even better said, tractor in field.

Whether someone winds up with a life partner or simply a friend, the goal of Singles in Ag is simple: It’s friendship and exploration.

Linda Viall, 74, of Manteno, has been a member only since 2017. She grew up in Chicago, a considerable distance from farms filled with corn, soybeans and livestock, but she grew quite familiar with the industry after meeting her future husband, Peter Viall, on the campus of the University of Illinois.

Viall is also a member of the Illinois chapter’s Activity Committee.

Her husband brought her to Manteno after marriage and she became a 20-year first-grade teacher at Manteno Elementary.

But just as farm life has certain cycles, so did the couple’s marriage. They divorced in 2001, but she remained in the northern Kankakee County village.

Like so many other Singles in Ag participants, she learned about the group through a friend and tagged along. She is now a devoted member.

“I wanted something to do. It’s not a dating site. I’ve learned a lot actually,” said the mother of four and grandmother to three granddaughters.

She did note, it would be refreshing to see some younger faces within the group. She and other members noted younger people often rely on dating websites and the need to actually meet people face to face has shockingly become somehow antiquated.

“I tried to get my daughter to get involved. But no takers,” she said.

<strong>MAKING FRIENDS</strong>

Across the way was Barbara Stofflet, 75, of Boscobel, Wis. She became widowed in 1993 when her husband, Don, was killed by a drunk driver. She met and married a man from the group in 1995. He passed away in 2010.

“I promised him I would try again,” she said. “I just enjoy being part of this. I make new friends. I see new places. I have new adventures.”

While one’s definition of adventure often differs from another, the group keenly absorbed information as to how Van Drunen’s grows and distributes its product and how the Schoeffner museum started from an empty building only a handful of years ago.

<strong>‘A GREAT ORGANIZATION’</strong>

Seated at a Cracker Barrel table for 12 on the introductory Thursday night gathering, Marilyn DeYoung-Mancuso, who certainly considers herself 92 years young, held court.

She was one of the founders of Singles in Agriculture. She can recall nearly every excursion taken with the group for approximately 40 years.

She now resides in a senior living center in Kankakee.

“I’ve had so much fun in this group,” she noted, while adding she has even helped arrange a marriage or two.

“I didn’t meet a husband here, but it’s just nice to see everyone. It’s a great organization.”

DeYoung-Mancuso noted she is a graduate of St. Anne High School. Asked what year she walked across the stage to receive her diploma, she paused for a moment or two.

“I can’t remember the year,” she eventually confessed.

A seemingly natural entertainer, DeYoung-Mancuso could not begin to count how many group outings she has planned and participated in. The numbers aren’t important, she said, the friendships made, however, are important.

Like the group members, she confessed the group will likely go the way of the horse-drawn plow. Singles in Ag will someday soon be only a memory, she feared.

“It’s a different world now. People don’t meet people the same way anymore,” she noted.

Asked if she would have been a fan of dating websites, she said that is not part of her world.

“No. I don’t think so. I don’t think I would have been up for meeting a man on a computer.”

While the Singles in Ag participation levels have plunged like a pebble in a pasture pond, DeYoung-Mancuso, ever the eternal optimist, is hopeful the organization will find its fountain of youth.

“It can do it again. It started very small and it grew. It can be done again.”

Like a single-row corn planter competing against an 18-row John Deere mechanized, computerized, shiny green implement, the groups hay day may be long past.

But that doesn’t mean it did not serve a worthy purpose.

“This group is about rural values: Faith, family, farm. It’s about carrying on those values.”